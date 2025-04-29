Anisa Mohammed leads Trinidad and Tobago into Women's T20 Blaze

Anisa Mohammed. -

VETERAN off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will lead a 14-member Trinidad and Tobago women's team into the May 1-11 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women's T20 Blaze tournament in St Vincent.

The 36-year-old Mohammed will skipper a squad which features fellow seasoned campaigners Britney Cooper and Lee-Ann Kirby, as well as young talents such as Brianna Harricharan, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and Windies under-19 skipper Samara Ramnath.

TT will be without the services of ace off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, who was the First Citizens Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year for 2024. The 30-year-old Ramharack, who has played 79 internationals for the Windies, sustained an injury during the International Cricket Council Women's World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

The TT team will be coached by former Windies women's captain Merissa Aguilleira, with Majorie Thomas serving as team manager.

TT will begin their campaign against Barbados from 2.30 pm at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, on May 1. In the competition's round-robin preliminary phase, TT will then play Jamaica on May 3, before tackling the Windward Islands (May 5), Guyana (May 7) and the Leeward Islands (May 9). Six points will be awarded for a win and three points for a no result. An April 28 CWI release indicated that batting and bowling bonus points will also be on offer.

After round-robin play, the top two teams will contest the final on May 11 at the Arnos Vale venue. All matches will be televised on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Mohammed and the TT team will be looking to continue their winning momentum after copping the 2025 CG United Women's Super50 Cup in St Kitts in March. TT defeated Barbados by seven wickets in the final.

TT team:

Anisa Mohammed (captain), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Deliannys Espinoza Herrera, Brianna Harricharan, Caneisha Isaac, Djenaba Joseph, Lee-Ann Kirby, Samara Ramnath, Amrita Ramtahal, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent.

Technical staff:

Merissa Aguilleira – Coach

Marjorie Thomas – Manager

Akeem Hazel – Physiotherapist

Wayne Samuel – Strength & Conditioning Coach