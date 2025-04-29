Ames 8th after stunning double eagle at Mitsubishi Classic

Stephen Ames. -

NINE-TIME Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour champion Stephen Ames celebrated his 61st birthday with a spectacular double eagle on the 18th hole of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Georgia, on April 28.

The veteran golfer, who holds dual citizenship in Trinidad and Tobago and Canada, and is a three-time Mitsubishi Classic winner, won the event on his 60th birthday in 2024, but finished eighth at this year’s edition.

In round two on April 28, Ames lofted a long, high shot into the par five 18. The ball flew over the TPC Sugarloaf penalty area (body of water) and bounced twice in front the hole, before it trickled neatly into the hole.

The amazing shot sent the previously silent crowd into frenzy as Ames and his team celebrated along the greens.

Despite his late heroics, Ames was no match for eventual winner and American Jerry Kelly. South African Ernie Els and New Zealander Steven Alker were second and third respectively at the three-day event, which concluded on April 29.