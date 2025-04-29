Amcham, TTMA ready to work with Kamla, UNC

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

THE American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham) said it is ready to work with the incoming government, in its congratulations to Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC Coalition of Interests on its victory in the April 28 general election.

“Amcham TT stands ready to work alongside the new government to advance policies that will stimulate economic revitalisation, drive investment, and foster sustainable growth. We are particularly eager to collaborate on strengthening both the traditional and renewable energy industries, expanding the tech sector and digital economy and creating a more enabling environment for businesses through meaningful reforms to improve ease of doing business.”

However, Amcham said the number one priority of the new government has to be to reduce crime, describing crime reduction as a critical element in restoring investor and public confidence and ensuring a safe and prosperous society.

“In tandem we urgently need to address education reform to reverse the Caribbean-wide crisis in math and English and prepare our young people to take advantage of current and emerging opportunities.”

On April 28, the UNC declared victory in the election, claiming 26 seats while the PNM retained 13 in Trinidad and the TPP claiming two seats in Tobago according to preliminary results.

The TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) also offered their congratulations to Persad-Bissessar and the UNC-led coalition.

The TTMA expressed its commitment to working with the new government on the growth and development of the manufacturing sector.

“We look forward to engaging with the administration to support initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of local industry, drive innovation, and expand exports.

“As always, the TTMA remains a steadfast partner in the pursuit of sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens of TT.”

The TTSIDA also gave its commitment to working with the new government in the best interest of the association.

“We also extend our hearty congratulations to Farley Augustine and the TPP in their victory and we look forward to the representation you will bring for our members who reside there,” the TTSIDA said.