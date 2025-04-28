Voting slow in Aranguez/St Joseph

People line up to vote at the Aranguez Hindu Primary School on April 28. - FAITH AYOUNG

VOTING in the marginal constituency of Aranguez/St Joseph moved slowly during the morning period on April 28.

At the Aranguez Hindu School, turnout was low, although the process flowed smoothly for voters. There was a short line of people waiting to vote at 8 am.

The UNC mock station at the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School had to be moved as one of the polling stations was set up in a perimeter classroom. This meant the 100 yard limit for the polling station was measured from the perimeter fence of the school, as opposed to the gate.

Voting at this venue was steady but with low numbers.

At the San Juan Boys’ RC and Girls’ RC polling stations, contained in the same building, the building appeared almost empty, with a voter or two entering every couple of minutes. Staff at the venue said while there had been a steady flow, it picked up around 9 am.

The candidates vying for the seat in parliament are Terrence Deyalsingh (PNM), Devesh Maharaj (UNC) NTA political leader Gary Griffith, THC political leader Marcus Ramkissoon and Darryl Dolland (PF).

In the 2020 general election, there was a margin of 823 votes between the PNM and UNC, in what was then-called St Joseph.