[UPDATED] Young: Long voter lines a good sign democracy's 'alive and well'

Prime Minister Stuart Young after he voted at the International School of Port of Spain, Westmoorings on April 28. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FOR Prime Minister Stuart Young long lines at the International School of Port of Spain, International Drive, Westmoorings were an indication that the democratic process in this country was alive and well.

Young spoke to a number of issues as he was interviewed by media after voting at 9.41 am on April 28.

He, like many others who voted there, described the voting process as smooth.

“I went through the process as I was directed. They actually had a lot of people in my section.

“There was quite a long line of people which I was pleased to see. I think that augurs well. It is certainly the longest line I have been in since I have been voting in Trinidad and Tobago, since I came back at the age I could vote,” Young said.

His son also voted for the first time at that location as well and Young said he was in and out “in a matter of minutes.”

Monday’s long lines indicated to him that there was a lot of interest in this general election.

“What it indicated to me is that democracy is very much alive and well and people are taking their civic duty quite seriously on this occasion.”

Asked how important the outcome of Monday’s election would be to the PNM’s leadership, Young said the outcome was important for the country.

“The party that wins and succeeds, it will also be important to that party. I expect that we will continue in governance and I look forward to it.

“It has been a hard campaign, a short one. I am quite satisfied the team has put forward all of our plans for Trinidad and Tobago. The population has that before them and we wait and see.”

Young said he paid no attention to the United National Congress’ (UNC) campaign and the energy did not frighten him.

Come April 29, Young said he would begin to do what needs to be done to build the country.

Young said the feedback he received about the election process was good at the time.

“All of the feedback is similar to what I experienced this morning. Whilst in some stations it may be taking a bit longer than people would have anticipated, in others it is a very smooth and quick process and, by and large, everything seems to be going well which is what I expect from our Elections And Boundaries Commission (EBC).”

In response to calls from the UNC for a commission of enquiry into the EBC, Young said, “Since 2015 we have been seeing the behaviour of the opposition and what I suspect that is, is them trying to line themselves up with an excuse and head to the court for election petitions.

“Which has become, unfortunately, the opposition’s modus operandi. It is quite unfortunate that we see these continuous attacks, even when we are not in an election season, by the UNC on an independent body like the EBC. Let us see what happens.”

Former prime minister and the PNM’s political leader, Dr Keith Rowley, also voted at the International School along with his wife, Sharon and their daughter. Rowley drove himself and his family to the polling station. It was his first time voting in an election where he was not a candidate.

He too said the process was smooth. Rowley said he was looking forward to April 29 when his real retirement begins.

“Although I did retire on March 16, I have been involved all the way through.”

He spoke about how it felt to not be as actively involved in the process. He said he never allowed the process to consume him.

“What I do look forward to is not having the stress of the schedule.”

He added that he spoke to Diego Martin West PNM candidate Hans Des Vignes and advised him to be genuinely concerned about the people he would be representing, expecting his victory.

Newsday also visited the polling station at Diamond Vale Government Primary School where Des Vignes voted as well as Minister of Social Development Donna Cox.

Des Vignes said the process was smooth and the EBC was a platinum standard.

He said it was a different experience knowing that he was a candidate for the general election.

“It is a day to be celebrated, for me and as well as Trinidad and Tobago because democracy is alive.” Des Vignes said even though some might describe him as a newbie, he was new to politics but lived in Diego Martin his entire life.

Cox too said the process was smooth despite dealing with the loss of her mother.

She said even though she did not have her polling card the EBC officials were able to provide her with one.

This story was originally published with the headline Young: Long voter lines a good indication for democracy and has been updated to include additional details.

