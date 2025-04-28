[UPDATED] Aranguez/St Joseph constituents vote for their children's future

People line up to vote at the Aranguez Hindu Primary School on April 28. - FAITH AYOUNG

CONSTITUENTS of Aranguez/St Joseph said they came out to vote for the general election because it was the right thing to do for the future of their children and grandchildren.

These were some of the views voters shared with Newsday when voting began in the marginal constituency on April 28.

Despite a few challenges in the case of a young autistic voter, a concern about the location of a UNC mock station, and restrictions for where the media could interview people, the voting process had no disruptions.

At the Aranguez Hindu School, there was a short line of people waiting to vote at 8 am. One of the information clerks said there had been a "couple of hundred" people who had voted, which she said was a good turnout for the time of day.

The Sankar family, including grandmother, mother and father and adult son, said the process was smooth.

“We don't ever have a problem with that. All our names does always be there.”

Another voter said he came out to vote because he had the right to do so.

“If they don’t vote, that is their choice and they couldn’t complain if they didn’t come out to vote.”

Another voter said he came out to “vote them out,” while another said she wanted a better future for herself, her children and her grandchildren.

The UNC mock station at the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School had to be moved as one of the polling stations was set up in a perimeter classroom. This meant the 100-yard limit for the polling station was measured from the perimeter fence of the school, as opposed to the gate.

This took some time, as the staff were not advised of the reason they were being asked to move until after a lawyer arrived and spoke to the presiding officer. One member of the staff said if this explanation had been given earlier, they would have moved quickly.

The limit was also enforced for the media, who were normally allowed to interview voters as they left the polling station premises. A police officer explained,

“While it is the first time I’m hearing of this being enforced for the media as well, just because it’s customary doesn’t mean it’s right, because sometimes we’re accustomed doing the wrong thing. If you grow up doing the wrong thing, you will do the wrong thing until someone tells you it’s the wrong thing.”

Voting at this venue was steady but with low numbers. Newsday was told many people in the area were saying they were just getting up or would come out later.

At the San Juan Boys' RC and Girls' RC polling stations, located in the same building, the place appeared almost empty, with a voter or two entering every couple of minutes. Staff at the venue said while there had been a trickle of voters it picked up around 9 am.

At St Joseph Government Primary School, voting was slow but people began showing up during lunchtime. Voters found the proceedings efficient and the workers courteous. One voter said he was eager to come out and cast his vote.

“You know how many people fought and died for this? So, if people died in the past and fought for this, you have an obligation, it’s not just a right, to support that, because you have many countries who don’t have this option.”

At the Curepe Community Centre on Saldenah Trace, Southern Main Road, Curepe, the lines were long at noon, with voters complaining they had waited for at least an hour to an hour-and-a-half to enter their polling stations. One mock station attendant said she counted 50 people waiting when she arrived at 6.30 am.

One voter said he had to come out to vote for betterment for the country. He said the process was hectic. “We had to wait a long period in a long line. That was the only downfall. When I stepped through the door, I got through easily, it was just the waiting period. I believe it was the process of looking for polling cards, because I didn’t get a polling card, they had to make one for me.”

Another voter said other than the long lines, the process would have been made easier by voters not having to fold their ballots.

“I find it should be pre-folded. That’s just my opinion. What I mean is, there should be directions on how to fold which edges because the time you taking to go in to vote and then problems to fold it, it adds up. Remember it’s two hours people take out of their day, they get two hours to vote. Normally the morning time supposed to be faster, how some people dealing with that?

A woman who brought her autistic young adult to vote said the process did not consider autistic people.

“It would take a little longer for them to do, that’s one of my concerns. This year, they didn’t fold the ballots for us, so my son had a challenge. Last time they showed him how to fold it, this year he had to fold it by himself. Even though they showed him once, he would need to be shown three or four times to get it correctly, and since he had to fold it on its own, it would be a little more challenging. And if people aren’t folding it properly, I think that’s what causing the line. Because if you don’t fold it properly, you have to go back.”

Between 10 and 11 am, vehicles flowed steadily in and out of the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the process was smooth as always.

“We have faith in the Elections and Boundaries Commission and the citizens of TT. I was able to vote and get back on the field. In terms of the turnout, while there are people who vote early, most people come out after lunch, and then there’s a lull and they come back out in the evening.”

PNM candidate Terrence Deyalsingh said he was pleased with the turnout at his polling division.

“I come out to vote around the same time, 10 am, every five years and normally the consecutive number is around 60, this year it’s over 100. I’m hoping that’s reflected throughout the country, which means the vast majority of the million-plus people who are over 18 are exercising their franchise. It means that more people are interested in the future of their country and have faith in the democratic process.”

He said he was confident over the last 12 years he had done the work to develop the constituency. He said the proof of allegations he made earlier in the campaign period had been given to his campaign manager, who would deal with it. He has claimed people were being bribed with money and drugs to vote for another party.

“I think we have run a clean campaign. If the majority of the people act responsibly, we will win. It depends on the people now.”

Deyalsingh said he hadn’t heard of any major issues on the day thus far, just minor misunderstandings.

“When I leave here now I’m going to visit the campaign offices to see how things are going, and hopefully celebrate at Balisier House by 9, 10 pm.”

The candidates vying for the seat Deyalsingh (PNM), Devesh Maharaj (UNC), NTA political leader Gary Griffith, THC political leader Marcus Ramkissoon and Darryl Dolland (PF).

In the 2020 general election, there was a margin of 823 votes between the PNM and UNC, in what was then called St Joseph.

This story was originally published with the headline Voting slow in Aranguez/St Joseph and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

