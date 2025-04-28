Smooth sailing for voters at La Horquetta/Talparo, Malabar/Mausica

First-time voter, Sariah, 18, proudly shows her ink-stained finger at La Horquetta South Primary School on April 28. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FROM as early as 6 am on election day, voters steadily flowed in and out of polling stations across the La Horquetta/Talparo and Malabar/Mausica constituencies with many describing the process as a smooth process.

La Horquetta/Talparo is considered a marginal seat and was separated by 1,923 votes when the PNM won with 9,713 votes and the received UNC 7,790 in the 2020 general election.

This year, the seat is being contested by Foster Cummings (PNM), who won in 2020, Phillip Watts (UNC), Alvin Cudjoe (NTA) and Rekeisha Francois of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Francois cast her vote at the La Horquetta South Primary School around 8.30 am and said it went well.

"The line was a little long but it was just the time I came. I expected the line, but it was a good and smooth process."

In Talparo, Watts cast his vote around 9.10 am and also shared his experience.

"The process was a bit slow, but I got through eventually."

Asked about his observations on the voter turnout in the constituency, he said, "The voter turnout is normal. I personally visited some of the polling stations myself in La Horquetta and Wallerfield between 6 and 7 am and it was flowing okay. The only complaint I have received was the lines taking long to move."

Newsday visited three of the four voting locations in the La Horquetta district: the La Horquetta Regional Complex, La Horquetta RC Parish Hall and the La Horquetta South Primary School.

Newsday saw most of the voters in La Horquetta being either middle-aged or senior citizens. The demographic was not much different in Talparo, as 96-year-old Melissa Baptiste cast her vote at the Talparo RC School.

Newsday spoke to one first-time voter in La Horquetta who identified herself as 18-year-old Sariah and shared her experience.

"It was really good. Everybody in there was helpful, patient and guided me through the process."

Asked why she thought it was important to vote as a first-time voter, she said, "Voting gives you a choice in your future. If you don't vote, you're basically saying that you're okay with whatever is happening.

"Every vote matters and if you want to have a say in what happens in the country, it will be better for you."

Steady lines were also seen in the constituency of Malabar/Mausica. At the Carapo Community Centre and Carapo RC School, two candidates cast their votes.

PNM's candidate for Malabar/Mausica Dominic Romain voted that the Carapo Community Centre around 10.20 am.

"The process was smooth even though I did not receive my poll card, so that added some minutes to the process, but more or less everything went well."

He said he had not received any complaints from his supporters and commented on the "very good voter turnout" which he hoped would benefit the PNM.

UNC's candidate for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen brought her entire family to engage in the voting process at the Carapo RC School.

"The process was smooth for me and my family. We have voted at this station for many years and the process was smooth.

"I noticed that the number of voters who voted at this same time in the election, the turnout seems to be higher."

She said she started the day in her constituency and saw long lines at polling stations

"It seems that there is a high voter turnout and that is a positive thing."

She spoke about some of the challenges she heard in St Augustine.

"There were some hiccups, but our legal team attended to them and they were resolved early because of the vigilance of the party and the training of our polling agents.

"There were instances of ballots not being initialled, and because people were aware, they demanded the signature be placed."

Malabar/Mausica had far more first-time and young voters as compared to La Horquetta/Talparo.

Jade Beekai, 20, a first-time voter, admitted feeling a bit nervous at first but said the anxiety quickly faded once she stepped into the booth and cast her vote.

"I thought it was going to be really long, but it was fast and simple."

Beekai said she was motivated by wanting change.

"Plenty of the youths are not voting. I feel great about myself this morning for voting. I came out with my grandmother and my mother who also motivated me to vote."