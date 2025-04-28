Rahim Mohammed fills new deputy CEO role at Angostura

ANGOSTURA Holdings Ltd has created the position of deputy CEO as part of structural changes to its executive management.

In a notice to the TT Stock Exchange on April 28, the company announced that Rahim Mohammed, who previously served as executive manager – business efficiency and shared services – will assume the new role. The appointment took effect from April 25.

Angostura, TT’s largest manufacturer and exporter of alcoholic beverages and bitters, has undertaken several executive leadership adjustments in recent years.

The disclosure was signed by corporate secretary Kathryna Baptiste Assee.