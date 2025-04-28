Police unaware of voter inducement claims in marginal constituencies

Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo

Senior police officers said they have not received any reports of voter inducement or intimidation in the marginal constituencies of Aranguez/St Joseph and Toco/Sangre Grande.

The officers were responding to a tweet by Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert who claimed on social media that he has received several reports of UNC activists in the Toco/Sangre Grande and St Joseph constituency attempting to induce and deter voting by offering $1,000 cash.

Snr Supt Michael Pierre of the Central Division said “I would have been through the entire St Joseph area and I also have patrols covering the area and I have had no such reports or information.”

Pierre said having been alerted to the claims by Imbert the police would look into it.

ACP Rishi Singh of the Eastern Division also said he had not received any reports of such incidents in the Toco/Sangre Grande area.

According to the Representation of the People Act Chap. 2:01 “A person is guilty of bribery who, directly or indirectly, by himself or by any other person on his behalf gives any money or procures any office to or for any elector or to or for any other person on behalf of any elector or to or for any other person in order to induce any elector to vote or refrain from voting.”