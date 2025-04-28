EBC discusses election process with diplomats

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) held a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps on April 25 to discuss the electoral process in Trinidad and Tobago.

A statement issued by the EBC on that day said the meeting took place at the commission's central electoral office in Port of Spain.

The commission said key topics included its preparations for the April 28 general election with a particular focus on voter education initiatives, the recruitment and training of returning officers and polling day staff, and the selection of accessible polling venues.

"The Heads of Mission were also briefed on special voting arrangements, procedures for the secure counting of ballots, and protocols to ensure the timely and accurate announcement of results. The session served to reaffirm transparency and sustain collaboration with international partners."

The EBC said it welcomed the opportunity to engage with these diplomats in a spirit of mutual respect and co-operation.

"All parties expressed their commitment to maintaining open channels of communication and ongoing co-operation in the lead-up to election day."

The diplomats who participated in the meeting were Deputy European Union Head of Mission Evelina Melbarzde, Korean ambassdor Dr Seijoong Kwon, Australian High Commissioner Sonya Koppe, Jamaican High Commissioner Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, Panamanian ambassador Diomedes Carles and Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit.