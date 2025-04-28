EBC confirms readiness for election day

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has said it is ready to facilitate a smooth, safe and fair general election on April 28.

In a media release on April 27, the EBC said its readiness comes after extensive planning, rigorous training, and collaboration with stakeholders "to execute what is perhaps the single most logistically complex exercise a country can undertake."

It said there was a voter-education drive informing citizens about the voting process, polling locations, voters’ rights, electoral regulations, and potential electoral offences. It said there was a comprehensive campaign on social media platforms, radio, TV, and print media to engage and educate the public.

It said all 2,316 polling stations have been established and are equipped with the necessary staffing, materials and supplies. Inspections have been conducted to ensure that each location meets high standards of accessibility, functionality, and safety.

Over 13,000 election officials and polling day staff have received training, which included voting procedures, conflict resolution strategies, and the implementation of health and safety protocols.

The EBC said it has also worked with the police to ensure security arrangements are in place on election day to not only safeguard personnel but the integrity of the process.

"Our team has worked diligently to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote safely and confidently as they participate in this vital democratic exercise," said Fern Narcis-Scope, Chief Election Officer.

The EBC said stakeholders can call 785-8206 or 785-8211 or the communications unit at 625-5924 should any urgent information be required.