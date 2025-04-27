Vote tomorrow to save 'home'

A man who begs daily outside of Pennysavers, Canaan, in Tobago often says to me: “Miss, gimme change.”

His cry echoes those of most TT citizens, as we too call for change – of the radically transformational kind.

In order to recover and rise from its descent, TT requires a sweeping overhaul – a significant, profound change that alters the fundamental nature and structure of "what is."

We call this nation "home." Imagine this home as a house whose floorboards are gradually rotting. Many of us have lived here for a long time and, despite obvious deterioration, we remain – some in hopes that things will get better, some out of sentimentality, some from a sense of complacency or comfort in the current state of affairs – albeit not ideal, and many out of the expectation that those who are "supposed" fix whatever needs fixing will...if not today, then maybe someday. The day comes when it is clear that we can no longer live in the house. It has become a hazard. The foundation will collapse and the fall would be devastating.

An immediate solution is needed: (i) Move out entirely to a safer place or (ii) demolish and rebuild with fresh plans and a new foundation.

Staying in the crumbling house would involve continually replacing a floorboard here and there, hurriedly patching up galvanize to try and stop leaks, somehow propping up leaning walls and constantly praying to live to see another day.

There is a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people."

At this point in TT’s history we need more politicians who fit the definition of "great minds" – discussing innovative ideas, initiatives and solutions, while displaying a spirit of inclusivity, humility, egalitarianism and a deeper understanding of and connection to people from all walks of life.

Instead, as per Roosevelt’s quote, far too many of our politicians display the other two kinds of mindsets – shouting, lambasting or attacking others, digging up or fabricating "stories" and "events," and feeding the fires of followers who love a good picong and bacchanal.

While there are citizens who still expect, require and enjoy that approach, many of us (inclusive of youths now eligible to vote) are tired of it.

That way of being, like the crumbling house, is unworthy of further occupation.

Some may have a different preference, but many of us would love TT to have a leader who is admirable and stately, genuinely warm and personable, inspiring, down to earth, not-too-stiff-in-a-suit, in touch with the pulse of all people, and the environment, and not living up in an ivory tower from where sometimes impractical decisions are made for the nation.

Recently, in an emotional address to her nation, Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressed Barbadians’ collective grief over the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Shawnaton Chase. She came across not only as a leader but as a woman, friend, and fellow human being – a caring presence who understood her people and knew how to offer collective comfort and support.

TT when last (if ever) have our hearts truly been touched by the words and actions of a leader?

The sincerity in Mottley’s presence and words moved me, like a salve for a collective wound – not because I am a "Barbadian citizen" (I am not), but because I am a human being, beyond nationality, race, status, gender and any labels typically used to divide us – politically and otherwise.

We need vision, not division, and not derision. Anything that will not feed or support national unification and higher consciousness for the greater good of the whole is another "old house" that must be demolished immediately if we are to progress.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has confirmed that 17 parties and 161 candidates will be contesting the upcoming Parliamentary Elections on April 28 – election day in TT.

If you are eligible to vote, please unleash your power tomorrow.

Mottley closed her above-mentioned speech with this: “No words, no words can ease the pain of losing a child, a brother, a grandchild, a friend, but please. Please know that you are not going to walk alone. I hope to continue to provide this support.”

Vote for someone capable of saying to TT, and meaning it: “No words, no words can ease the pain of losing a nation, but know that you are not going to walk alone. I/we hope to provide this support.”

May tomorrow be a safe, fair and honest day for all.