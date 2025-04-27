PNM Cumuto/Manzanilla candidate: No one knows details of UNC coalition

PNM candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla Sanjiv Boodhu - PNM

PNM candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla Sanjiv Boodhu warned that no one knew any details of the arrangements behind the UNC's coalition, such as who would be its ministers if it won the April 28 general election.

He was speaking at the PNM's Big Red Rally at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua on April 26.

He said the coalition must say who were its leaders, what were its members' common interests and which members would become government ministers if the coalition won office.

"Could you imagine voting for them on Monday and you wake up Tuesday morning and you find out that Anand Ramlogan (former attorney general) is the attorney general again?

"Could you imagine waking up Tuesday morning and you find out that Phillip Edward Alexander (PEP leader) is a minister of something? Anil Roberts (former senator) is a minister of something?

"Roger Alexander (retired police senior superintendent) is the minister of something and he has to go and represent us in TT on an international stage talking about the future of our energy? Could you imagine that?"

Boodhu asked if certain UNC coalition candidates had ever been screened as he named the constituencies of Tunapuna and Toco/Sangre Grande.

He said in contrast to the UNC coalition, the PNM's policies were available for all to see, with a mission to improve everyone's lives in a responsible manner.

Boodhu alleged that the UNC has shown there is no room for a difference in opinion. Boodhu said the coalition members were united only by their hatred for the PNM and their desire to get their hands on the Treasury. He said they had no plan or agenda for TT.

"You have to have cocoa in the sun to join with them," Boodhu said.

"In case we are adventurous on election day and we want to see 'what go happen,' remind yourselves that we saw this movie already and it was a disaster, in 2010.

"The very same Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her coalition collapsed under its own weight of instability, infighting and corruption. All of that happened very quickly."

Boodhu dubbed the UNC coalition as "a pick-up side" that included individuals "with questions to answer."

He said coalition members PEP leader Phillip Alexander, OWTU head Ancel Roget and businessman Jack Warner had once said things about the UNC and Persad-Bissessar that were so vile he would not repeat them.

PNM lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis earlier kicked off formalities by saying the phrase "UNC" – United National Congress – actually meant Unpatriotic, Negligent and Corrupt.

"The UNC is a coalition of corruption, confusion and chaos."

She said the UNC coalition included individuals facing criminal charges, running from the police or knowing their best chance to evade the law was a UNC victory on April 28.

Urging listeners to support the PNM, she said, "This election is about character, good governance and decency, and candidates who will not turn their backs on you."