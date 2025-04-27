Fun and learning at Easter camp

Kids learn about science from their instructors. - Photos courtesy Niherst

THE National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) hosted two Easter camps in 2025.

The ULTIM8 STEM! Easter camps were held at the Arima Community Centre and Warrenville Regional Complex in April 2025.

In a news release on April 22, Niherst said, “Designed for kids aged five to 17 years, the camps offered a series of hands-on, interactive workshops focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“The camps provided an immersive environment where young participants explored fascinating scientific phenomena, developed 21st-century skills, and unleashed their creativity.”

Niherst, the release said, is proud to have successfully delivered these camps to young innovators across TT.

“The initiative reaffirmed Niherst’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality STEM education opportunities that build problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills, essential competencies for success in a rapidly evolving world.”

Newsday asked Candice Hector, Niherst’s manager, marketing and communications in an e-mail exchange on April 23, Where do the children come from?

She said they were predominantly from central and east Trinidad for this iteration, owing to the camps’ locations.

Campers, she said, were fully engaged throughout the Niherst Ultim8 STEM Easter Camps, participating in a wide range of hands-on, inquiry-based activities crafted to spark curiosity and deepen their understanding of various STEM concepts.

“They observed exciting chemical demonstrations related to terraforming other planets, which helped them develop a better understanding of planetary science and environmental sustainability. They also explored their creativity by designing and building electrified greeting cards, while gaining practical knowledge of electrical circuits through artistic expression. They also investigated the invisible world of nanotechnology by experimenting with nanoparticles and observing how matter behaves at the nanoscale.”

How do they use what they learn at school?

Campers who participate in the Niherst Ultim8 STEM Easter Camps can transfer the knowledge and skills gained directly into their classroom learning, she said. “Each camp theme aligns with key curriculum subjects – terraforming supports concepts in geography, environmental science, and sustainability; biohack reinforces topics in biology such as adaptation and ecosystems; nanoquest introduces foundational chemistry and material science principles; and spark and create enhances understanding of electricity and circuits in physics. These hands-on experiences not only deepen subject comprehension but also promote curiosity and real-world application of STEM concepts.”

The students gave their own feedback:

Sebastian Hosein, seven, said, “I love that they are fun and informative.”

“Niherst camps are fun,” said Jonathan Alfred, seven.

Amaiyah Charles, five: “I like camp because I like to do science stuff“

Lily-Rose Persad, nine, “It had fun activities.“

Yechezqel Kerr, nine: ”I like that there are plenty activities.“

Raiyyan Ali, eight: ”I like the lessons that they teach.“

Vinesh Harripersad, 12, said, ”I liked everything.”