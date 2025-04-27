Freediver, 18, to compete at Caribbean Cup Freediving Competition

Freediver Victoria Deonarine, 18. -

THE average person can typically hold their breath underwater for 30-90 seconds – perhaps longer if spurred on by friendly competition.

But for 18-year-old freediver Victoria Deonarine, that is barely even a warm-up.

The lower six student at St Stephen’s College is set to become the first TT-born and trained female to compete at the Caribbean Cup Freediving Competition in Roatán, Honduras, in May.

As a child, Deonarine’s parents emphasised the importance of knowing how to swim and being comfortable in bodies of water.

“At the age of three, my brother and I were put into swimming classes. I finished all the swimming courses available to me and wanted more of a challenge.”

From there, Deonarine’s freediving career was born.

“In 2022, my parents saw an advertisement on Facebook from Espeara TT and we decided to give them a try.

“I took my first freediving class out of sheer curiosity, and from the moment I made my first dive, it was an incredible, peaceful feeling.”

She said while the shift from swimming to freediving was major, her teacher, Danielle Bachew, made the first class fun and simple.

WMN featured Bachew on April 13.

“The first class was in Las Cuevas. We did some theory on the seashore and she explained what freediving was.

“We learnt about the gears and what would happen when we went into the water and the precautions we would have to take.”

Deonarine said Bachew also taught the importance of being calm in the water.

“That is the most important thing to enjoy the dive.”

She said she was then taught the fundamentals of entering the water and the techniques used during a dive – a process she described as stepping into “a whole new world.”

“Below the surface of the water, seeing the fishes, corals, and underwater life was a different experience.”

In two short years, Deonarine has exceeded her expectations.

“My first dive in Las Cuevas was 3.65 metres (12 feet) and I didn’t think I would be able to reach 20 metres (65.61 feet).

“Within a year, I was certified to do that. I was also able to hold my breath for five minutes. After that first course and certification, I was able to make 20 metres my warmup.”

Deonarine has since gone on to be certified at 40 metres (131.2 feet) and hopes to advance her dives in the future.

There is one problem, however.

“There are certified courses to go above 40 metres, however, TT does not offer it and you have to go abroad to complete the certification.”

Though Trinidad is surrounded by water, freedivers still face challenges beneath the surface.

“The water in Trinidad is not as clean. To get that depth for me to train is a little difficult, so I sometimes have to go across to Tobago to get clearer water.

“The water here is a lot darker and colder the deeper you go.”

Above the water, Deonarine said freediving equipment is expensive but sees it as an investment.

“The gear, the freediving suit (wetsuit) and training sessions are costly. The gear, suit, and fins can cost $3,000 each. A freediving session costs $350.

“The good thing is that all the equipment lasts as long as you want it to last. Unless you want to try a new wetsuit and see if it improves your dives. Other than that, you don’t need to get new equipment.”

Freediving ain’t scuba diving

A common misconception, Deonarine said, is the general public confusing freediving and scuba diving.

Freediving is a mode of underwater diving that relies on breath-holding until resurfacing, whereas scuba diving is another method of underwater diving that includes breathing apparatus (scuba gear).

“When I explain the sport, people think I’m going down with an oxygen tank. It is one breath of air!”

She said people also tend to associate the sport with the risks involved.

“The truth is, once you know what you’re doing and have proper safety, just as in other sports, everything would be okay.

“One of the most important things when freediving is never diving alone. That was one of the most important things for me. When diving, I’m always with my instructors and other divers who are there as safeties.”

She said freediving is more a mental challenge than it is physical.

“Freediving is 100 per cent mental. Anyone can be successful once you have the right mindset.”

While the sport is not as physically daunting, Deonarine has had to change and adapt her lifestyle to be successful.

“One of the main things is diet and the way I manage my time to incorporate training and workouts.

“I had to cut out sugary and oily foods and exercise regularly to maintain my muscles. I also have to dive regularly to build my endurance and refine my technique.”

Deonarine said breathwork work was also a key component of her success, as it helped her improve her carbon dioxide tolerance.

Female freediving history

Deonarine heard about the Caribbean Cup Freediving Competition through a friend in Florida.

“They said it might be fun to go to the competition and represent TT. Right now we’re awaiting confirmation and feedback from the hosts before we can proceed.

“I am very excited to compete and put my training to the test.”

Deonarine’s 40-metre dive will be a national record if she is able to compete in May.

“I feel proud and honoured to put the sport and TT on the global stage. I want to show people that freediving isn’t scary at all.

“Competing at the Caribbean Cup will inspire others to get to know more about the sport locally and possibly participate in it.”

Shivani Goberdhan was the first female to compete at the competition in 2019. Goberdhan, a TT citizen, was based in Hawaii.

The competition runs from May 27-31.

Deonarine said she has mostly borne the costs of her freediving, as no major sponsors have come onboard.

“We applied to the Ministry of Sport for a grant (individual athlete grant) and we are awaiting their response.

“We started a GoFundMe to help raise some of the money for the airfare and accommodation.”

To help Victoria Deonarine achieve her goal, you can donate to her Go Fund Me - https://gofund.me/d4da4210 or contact her at victoryvad@gmail.com.