Former PNM AG John Jeremie: Trinidad and Tobago a failed state

Former PNM attorney general John Jeremie endorsed the United National Congress during the party's community meeting in Penal on April 14. - Courtesy UNC Facebook

FORMER attorney general John Jeremie has claimed TT has become a failed state under the PNM and needs UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to rescue it.

He made this statement when he addressed the UNC's closing rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26.

Jeremie, who was attorney general in 2003-2007 and 2009-2010 under the PNM, first appeared at a UNC public meeting in Penal to endorse Persad-Bissessar as prime minister.

He repeated this endorsement in Aranguez.

Jeremie said he was unfazed by criticisms against him from PNM members for his appearance on a UNC platform.

"I am not a man who scares easily."

But Jeremie expressed concern for TT's future.

He said the country needed experienced people to manage its affairs on April 28.

"We need the experienced hands of Kamla Persad-Bissessar at this time and a new team of ministers."

Jeremie insisted the UNC made no overtures to him to endorse Persad-Bissessar.

"I speak with no form of inducement from anyone."

Jeremie claimed as prime minister from 2010-2015, Persad-Bissessar was vigilant and disciplined government ministers when they needed to be.

He claimed this did not happen for ten years under the PNM regarding the national security and finance ministers.

Jeremie said a murder toll of 5,000 murders over the last nine years and an eight per cent detection rate during part of that time showed anyone who commits a crime, has a 90 per cent chance of getting away scott-free.

He claimed there was US$11.5 billion in foreign reserves under the UNC in December 2014 and it declined since then.

"That is what you expect of a failing state."

Jeremie said TT was at an inflection point and April 28.

He repeated his calls for the population to join him in voting for the UNC.

On April 15, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi said Jeremie has lost his way, has no influence in the PNM and the UNC's attempts to use him to persuade people to vote for it are destined to fail.