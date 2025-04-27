15 in Grand Slam Final line-up

Shakira Burton, 2024 Grand Slam winner. -

THE names of the 15 finalists in the 2025 First Citizens National Poetry Slam have been announced.

In a news rlease on April 24, the Bocas Lit Fest said, “Anticipation is mounting ahead of the 2025 First Citizens National Poetry Slam, as organisers confirm this year’s Grand Slam Final will be one of the most competitive in the event’s 14-year history. With $50,000 in prize money up for grabs and a line-up of spoken word artistes that reads like a who’s who of Caribbean poetry.“

The Grand Slam Final will be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on May 4 at 6.30 pm.

The release said, ”The Grand Slam closes out the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest, celebrating its 15th festival this year under the theme “Always Coming Home” and the 15th edition of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature. The Slam’s own theme, ‘Bring It Home,’ amplifies that message – centreing poetic expression as a tool for reclaiming identity, telling untold stories, and transforming pain and purpose into power.“

It added, ”Each year, the Slam offers a powerful platform for some of the most urgent voices in Caribbean performance poetry. But this year’s energy is different. There’s a hunger in this year’s cohort, and a palpable sense that anything can happen on the night. All 14 poets are preparing to dethrone reigning champion Shakira Burton, who stunned the field in 2024 to claim the top spot as a relative newcomer.”

“More than 100 poets auditioned across TT, culminating in semi-final rounds that tested wit, wordplay, and emotional depth. This is a championship where anyone could take the crown as the line-up features past winners, rising stars, and returning powerhouses who all know what it takes to command a stage.

”With cash prizes of $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third, the stakes are high,” it said.

The release said seats are going fast at $200 each and are available online at bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam, the Paper Based Bookshop, all Xtra Foods locations, Boba & Brew locations and the NAPA box office.

The 2025 Bocas Lit Fest runs from May 1 - 4 at the National Library in Port of Spain.

For more information and to view the festival programme, visit bocaslitfest.com.

In order of appearance, the Grand Slam Finalists are:

Sacrificial Poet: Askala George

1. Shaquille Warren

2. Deneka Thomas

3. Alexandra Stewart

4. Rochelle Rawlins

5. Alicia Psyche Haynes

6. Shakira Burton

7. Kevin Soyer

8. Shakir Gray

9. Keeron Isaac

10. Michael Logie

11. Javaughn Forde

12. Camryn Bruno

13. Derron Sandy

14. Renaldo Briggs

15. Seth Sylvester