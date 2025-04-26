Putting a lid on craziness

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We have the usual little crazy things done by us “normal people,” time after time. Paradoxically, the little crazy things that we sometimes do may make those who don’t do them seem abnormal.

These days it appears that crazy, or if you prefer the term craziness, is becoming the new normal, especially in the sphere of politics. In times past, political craziness hardly ever found its way into the corridors of power.

Today, craziness seems not only the norm in the corridors of power, but it has gone further and taken up residence in the highest offices of rectangular shapes, triangular shapes and even oval shapes.

When the lid is taken off crazy and craziness is active in the governance of any country, you will have chaos. To correct this you must put the lid back on crazy. However, most times this will take from four to five years to accomplish.

How can we avoid this crazy trap in TT today? Well, we must look at the campaign promises of the political parties. Some campaign promises will only slightly raise the lid off crazy. Other campaign promises will completely blow the lid off crazy.

For instance, there is one campaign promise to eradicate property tax. Where does that leave our Treasury in a time of dwindling revenues and shrinking economic opportunities? Don’t even try to tax your brain for an answer because they may make a campaign promise to eradicate that tax too.

Promises of free laptops; promises of ten per cent-plus increases in public servants wages and a campaign promise of giveaways at a restarted Petrotrin refinery, where they expect oil to flow thick and black from the abyss.

As I said, we will never ever survive, unless we put a lid on crazy.

KEITH RUDDER

Barataria