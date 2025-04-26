Point Fortin Borough marks 45 years with condensed celebration

A unit from the Fyzabad Cadet Corp takes part in the Point Fortin Borough's 45th Anniversary Military Parade, at the Victor Chin Kit Park, on April 25. - Photos by Innis Francis

The streets of Point Fortin resonated with the beats of marching drums, sirens and cheers of residents as it celebrated its 45th anniversary of becoming a borough. While celebrations are a staple for the town, this year's commemoration had to be condensed owing to scheduling issues.

Speaking to reporters at his George Road, Mahaica, Point Fortin chambers, Mayor Clyde James said this year's late Carnival season was the first factor limiting their window for events which take place on the first week of May.

"We did not want to start any celebration in the Lenten period. That's why our launch was so late. That only gave us two weeks to put our whole programme together for us to culminate in our usual, the first Saturday in the month of May."

He said the celebration had to be further amended with the announcement of the general election on March 18. As a result, he said many of the youth events would be held after the Borough Day celebrations.

"As you're quite aware, school is not going to reopen until the 29th of April. So therefore, the youth events; the monologue, the essay writing and all those things that we normally have part of our programme, our educational aspect will be done after our Borough Day celebration."

The Mayor's Ball and the Mayor's fete were also omitted from the lineup of events.

"But so far we have been going quite well, even though we have a shortened programme and a truncated one. So far, I think it has been well-attended and the response by the burgesses of Point Fortin has been great."

Despite the challenges for the Borough Corporation, James said private fetes were in full swing.

"Private promoters are participating to be a part of this whole celebration."

While he said the events would return in 2026, he said a major announcement would be made soon about some other changes to the format going forward.

Commenting on the upcoming election, he said he hoped to get support for the borough from whichever party was victorious at the polls.

"For this thing to continue and to grow, we need to get the support from all stakeholders."

The military parade began around 11 am in Mahaica Oval. Among the branches present were the TT Defence Force, the TT Police Service, the TT Fire Service, the Scouts Association and the Point Fortin Cadet Corps.

Hundreds of burgesses, young and old, lined up along the route to witness the procession. Men climbed on nearby rooftops, children on their parents' shoulders and others stood in their galleries to get a glimpse.

The police service's Belgian Malinois and horses from the K9 and Mounted Branch were among the crowd's favourites.

Despite some one dozen marchers fainting in the 30 degree sun, the day went off without a hitch.