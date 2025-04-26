History shows coalitions fail to deliver

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As TT prepares for another election, discussions about coalition politics resurface. Some believe coalition governments could help the divided political landscape, but those recalling past issues with such alliances worry they may present more problems than solutions.

The People's Partnership (PP) government, formed in 2010, was one example of coalition governance that initially showed promise. It included multiple parties united under a goal of “unity in diversity.” However, internal conflicts, differing goals, and scandals soon led to its downfall by the 2015 election. The coalition failed to maintain public trust and ultimately fell apart.

Coalitions require compromise, but in TT, where personal ambition often overshadows national interest, they rarely lead to stable governance. Each party tries to meet its own promises, which complicates policy-making. This can leave significant issues like crime and education reform unaddressed, and accountability becomes blurred.

Coalitions have also been shown to weaken political institutions, causing instability that the country cannot afford, especially given its economic challenges. A fragmented coalition creates uncertainty, deterring investors.

Instead of leaning on coalitions, the nation should pursue reforms like strengthening political parties, encouraging youth involvement, and enhancing electoral transparency. More effective systems, such as proportional representation, could foster a stable democracy.

History suggests that coalition governments fail to deliver on their promises, leading to confusion and stalled progress. Citizens should seek strong leadership that can truly advance the country rather than settle for fragile alliances.

RICHARD KANHAI

Rio Claro