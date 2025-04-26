Affirmations for our nation

Dara E Healy -

Dara E Healy

We live in a world that tells us we have to get it right the first time, that once you’ve made a mistake, it defines you. But hear me clearly, your past may explain you, but it does not excuse you from the future you still deserve.

– Maya Angelou, Motivate Yourself To Change Your Behaviour

We could make it if we try, just a little harder

If we just give one more try, life could be much sweeter

– Black Stalin, We Could Make It If We Try

THE PRACTICE of repeating daily affirmations or listening to motivational speakers to encourage us in our own life is not as recent as we might think. It is said that ancient Egyptians aspired to 42 principles and values of life embodied by Ma’at, the goddess of truth, justice and harmony. These included affirmations such as "I have not stolen," "I have not slandered anyone," "I have not debauched the wife of any man," or "I have not transgressed the law."

On the eve of a critical election, I offer my own affirmations for placing culture and the arts at the centre of a more just and equitable TT.

In Hinduism and Buddhism, there is the practice of saying mantras or repeating phrases to encourage a positive mental state and influence behavioural change. Research has shown repetition can help to improve, even alter, the neural pathways or communication networks in our brain. Thinking activates billions of neurons (cells) that send messages back and forth between the body and the brain.

Fascinatingly, thoughts strengthen the paths along which these electrical impulses or messages flow. As such, positive affirmations help to disrupt the flow of negative messages. I have been thinking about how this concept may be applied to a country, particularly at this phase in our development.

It is important to recognise that if enabled, negativity can grow and become stronger. Elections continue to reveal that as a nation we are not fully aligned either regarding our values or notions of right and wrong. The principles of Ma’at are therefore as relevant today as they were thousands of years ago. They serve as guidelines for not just building a better person, but fostering a society with a shared vision for the future.

Creativity, culture and the arts are key to this vision. Embedded in these disciplines are those ancient notions of honesty and being concerned about the well-being of our neighbours. As we once again consider what kind of leaders we need, here are some of my affirmations for the creative sector:

I affirm that there will be a clear plan to place culture, the arts and heritage at the forefront of national transformation. Beyond free programmes and community centres, we will determine what is the overarching philosophy that guides these services. We will identify what steps we should take towards achieving long-term, structural change.

I affirm that in assessing the allocation of land, homes and other resources for young people, attention will be placed specifically on allocations for young artists. Additionally, for those artists who choose to pursue their own creative businesses, training, grants, networking opportunities and tailored financial instruments will be made available to them.

I affirm that instead of the hate speech still surrounding Carnival, we will move beyond the blinders of religion, colour and class, and open ourselves to the possibilities of this festival. Instead of behaving as though Carnival interrupts our regular lives, we will seriously empower cultural tourism, address structural weaknesses and treat the people who create our festival with respect.

I affirm that government and business will come together to provide ageing artists with a beautiful facility where they can be together and enrich one another. Where they can paint, write, dance and create in a caring, joyous space as they prepare to transition to another realm.

I affirm that as we continue to elevate our pan, we will teach young pannists about the visionaries responsible for its development. We will emphasise its importance as an instrument of resistance and resilience, from the days of enslavement to the present.

I will stop here, but to close, I affirm that kindness, compassion and humility will determine our actions and inspire us as we lay a foundation for future generations. Let us repeat these affirmations and engender positive neural pathways in the minds of all citizens.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts