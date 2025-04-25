Ex-UNC MP Ragbir considers joining PNM

Former Cumuto/Manzanilla and UNC MP Dr Rai Ragbir, right, with Prime Minister Stuart Young, third from right, other government officials and Elmina Clarke-Allen family members at the opening of a highway named in her honour in Sangre Grande on April 24. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Incumbent Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir says he has not yet decided on his political future but admitted he considered joining the PNM after his resignation from the UNC.

Ragbir was one of five so-called “dissident MPs” in the party who either stood down or were not reselected to represent the UNC as incumbent MPs in the April 28 general election after challenging the direction of the party under leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In March, Ragbir resigned from the party and withdrew from being screened as a nominee for his constituency.

He also criticised Persad-Bissessar for being vindictive for not selecting Rushton Paray, another dissident MP, as the UNC's Mayaro candidate.

Ragbir was at the opening of the Elmina Clarke-Allen Highway which connects Sangre Grande to Cumuto and falls in his constituency.

The event, on April 24, although billed as a highway opening, was more akin to a political rally with maxi loads of PNM supporters waving PNM branded flags, accompanied by music trucks with large LED screens showing pictures of PNM candidates and blaring their campaign songs.

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, during his speech, recognised Ragbir while Prime Minister Stuart Young thanked him for his support.

“I know a lot of people had asked you to come and protest to stop this highway and you never took them on. That is why you're sitting here today with us. So thank you for that.”

Ragbir was asked about his decision to be there, Young’s nod to his support and what it could mean.

However, he would not be drawn on his political future, repeating his comments to Newsday earlier this month that he had been focusing on his family, as his son was about to begin tertiary education abroad.

“I have actually been told, ‘We don't want you,’ by the UNC. ‘Good riddance. Goodbye.’ And those comments were echoed by the political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“I have not joined the PNM. I have stood back with my family, with God and I have gone to my church, and if I were to go to another party, if I was afforded the opportunity, time will tell.

Pressed on whether he had given it any serious consideration Ragbir admitted, “I've considered it.”

He added, with his son almost settled, he was ready to serve the people of TT once again.

“Now that I'm back, I'm back to serve the people in whatever capacity (with) whoever wants me, so to speak, if I'm marketable enough.”