Young promises more help to women, children

Prime Minister Stuart Young. - File photo

PRIME Minister Stuart Young used the women's platform PNM rally in St James on April 23 to show his caring side, promising an array of help for women and children.

Looking ahead to next Monday's general election, he distanced the PNM from its rivals, saying the election was "not about promises that can't be delivered."

He advised voters, "The decision is not one we must take lightly."

He said the PNM repeatedly ensured women were in prominent positions in society and ensured equity in schools and elsewhere in Trinidad and Tobago.

Citing calypsonian Tameika Darius' earlier song, he said every sensible man knew "woman is boss."

He hailed women's roles as mothers and grandmothers, and in their communities.

"We have listened. We have reformed the food and disability grant system. When somebody gets a temporary job they will not lose their access to the food and disability grant."

Young promised an easier access to the grant system. He vowed to double the number of food cards and distribute them equitably.

On gender-based violence (GBV), he promised better protection to vulnerable women and children. He promised more safe houses and transition houses, and to strengthen the electronic monitoring of offenders and the laws that protect women.

Young said the government would insist women were treated with dignity at police stations when making (GBV) reports.

On education, he warned of other politicians promising to return the GATE scheme to what it had used to be, but said, "That is not affordable."

He said the PNM government had reduced the number of scholarships because some pupils had financial means but had also introduced a bursary system for pupils with good grades.

"These policies will continue in a responsible manner that will not collapse TT."

Young vowed to expand tech/voc education.

He promised to boost civics, integrity and active citizenship education, saying the Education Ministry has already made a start on this topic.

This will give lessons to pupils whose parents may be busy as they are working two-three jobs, he said.

Young also wanted financial literacy in schools, including showing pupils the need for savings and having life dreams.

He promised a focus on provision of ECCE centres, so as to give education to youngsters and childcare relief to their mothers seeking employment.

Young pledged to offer pupils psycho-social support, saying more and more pupils were found to have learning disorders.

"That is a government that cares and thinks about all our children."

He envisioned an expansion of after-school activities, to provide safe spaces for pupils especially the disadvantaged.

Young promised to introduce support for young males, suggesting they develop slower than girls. Young girls would also get targeted support, he added.

He announced an online learning platform called Edu Flick to help pupils learn better. Young promised more school grants and the elimination of VAT on school uniforms.

Looking to April 28, he asked voters to choose a government that cares for them, not a party making shallow promises without presenting a manifesto.