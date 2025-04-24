Trinidad and Tobago's immigration tech due for an upgrade

The TT passport, left, and Canadian passport side-by-side. -

As a dual citizen holding both a Canadian and TT passport, I’ve been fortunate to travel freely across much of the world.

Most countries welcome me with open arms and I rarely run into major issues entering or leaving.

Now that I’m based in Thailand, I’ve found myself needing to renew my Canadian passport, but I’ve taken comfort in knowing my TT passport still carries weight in terms of global access.

But here's where things are shifting – and fast.

While our TT passport may open doors, it’s increasingly failing to open the digital gates that modern airports are rolling out around the world.

I’ve realised our passport, in its current form, is at a technological disadvantage – and that’s starting to show.

The problem: TT's passport isn't an e-passport

Many people may not have heard about e-passports or understand its growing importance.

The main difference? E-passports contain an embedded RFID chip that securely stores your identity, photo and biometric data.

That tiny gold symbol at the bottom of a passport – like on my Canadian one – is what unlocks access to automated immigration gates in places like Europe, North America and now Asia.

TT’s passport doesn’t have this chip. It’s not an e-passport, which means I can’t use the self-service immigration lines in most airports.

So even though my passport is valid and respected, I often find myself stuck in the longer, slower human immigration lines.

It might not sound like a big deal until you land at a major international airport with five other planes, and you’re the only one from your group still waiting to be processed 45 minutes later, while those with e-passports are already at their hotel.

Singapore’s Changi Airport – World leader in immigration tech

Recently, I had the chance to visit Singapore and experience their immigration setup at Changi Airport – arguably the most advanced in the world.

From the moment you enter, the system is biometric-driven. Facial recognition is used from check-in to boarding.

Immigration clearance is seamless. For many travellers, no passport needs to be presented at all – just a quick scan of your face. And the system works flawlessly.

Singapore isn’t just digitising the airport experience – they’re eliminating the need for physical documents altogether.

By the end of 2025, they will become the first country in the world to allow passport-free travel for their citizens and residents. That’s where the world is heading.

And this is why I’m raising this issue – because TT is nowhere near this level of innovation, yet we desperately need to be.

Why this matters for TT

Our travel infrastructure still feels stuck in the past. On my last departure from Trinidad, I presented my e-boarding pass, only to be told by the gate agent that I needed my physical boarding pass.

It’s 2025 – we shouldn’t still be operating like it’s 2005.

We recently built a brand new terminal in Tobago, which is beautiful and something to be proud of. But beauty without function doesn’t move us forward.

What we need now is upgraded immigration technology that matches international standards:

· E-passport issuance for citizens

· Automated border control gates for arrivals and departures

· Biometric data integration for speed and accuracy

· Training and modernisation of immigration staff and protocols

Immigration is the first interaction people have with a country. If that experience feels dated, slow or frustrating – especially after long-haul flights – it immediately leaves a bad first impression.

But with better tech and smoother processing, we can provide a warmer welcome, even before people step outside the airport.

Final thoughts

To be fair, TT has made a small but meaningful step forward by announcing that physical immigration forms will be replaced by an online system. But here’s the catch – we still have no confirmed launch date and no rollout date for e-passports either.

Let’s not forget, we once had immigration kiosks installed at our airports, only to have them pulled from service due to a questionable contract with Novo Technologies.

Years later, the court case is still unresolved, and in the meantime, the rest of the world is speeding ahead, transforming its airports into fully digital experiences.

It’s time we ask:

Where is the roadmap? When will we get our e-passports? What’s the plan for modernising our border experience?

If we don’t start demanding better, we’ll continue falling behind. And in today’s world of smart travel, falling behind means being left out.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.