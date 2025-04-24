Swift action by police

- File photo

THE EDITOR: Over the weekend the police delivered a powerful reminder of their commitment to public safety and crime prevention through a series of well-co-ordinated, intelligence-led operations.

The recovery of four illegal firearms, arrest of 12 suspects, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle reflect a sharp and strategic approach to policing that deserves national commendation.

From Claxton Bay to Chaguanas, La Horquetta to Toco, officers operated with vigilance, precision, and professionalism. In each case potential threats to communities were swiftly neutralised before harm could be done. The proactive stance of the police in removing dangerous weapons and suspected criminals from the streets sends a clear message – law enforcement is not backing down in the fight against crime.

Particularly commendable was the multi-divisional co-ordination between the Central, Northern, and Eastern Divisions, showcasing the strength of unified policing. Their dedication to duty, even in the early hours and on remote beaches, exemplifies the type of service that builds public trust and restores hope.

To the officers involved, your bravery, discipline, and tireless service have not gone unnoticed. The people thank you.

Well done, police officers. Keep pushing forward.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas