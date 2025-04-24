Rowley: Young the best choice to lead energy sector

Dr Keith Rowley -

FORMER prime minister Dr Keith Rowley sounded a note of caution on the running of the energy sector ahead of the country choosing a government in Monday's general election, speaking in an interview with journalist Darian Marcelle on Radio 95.5 FM on April 23. On the energy sector, he said TT was lucky to now have the leadership of Prime Minister Stuart Young, who retains his former energy ministry portfolio.

Self-reflecting, Rowley PM alluded that success in running TT's energy sector took a combination of education, expertise, hard work and the making of personal connections with foreign players in the industry and in governments.

He recalled that as opposition leader he had been guided by Prof Ken Julien – architect of the Point Lisas petrochemical complex – to go to the UK to thoroughly study the energy sector under the firm Wood Mc Kenzie.

Rowley than recalled Young, as a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister under Rowley, being sent to Japan to try to reduce the losses being incurred by TT annually by a bad deal signed with a Japanese firm by the former UNC-led People's Partnership government.

These reduced losses now amounted to $1 billion per year, he said.

He saluted Young for his experience, capacity for hard work and temperament. Rowley said Young's nine years of experience around the energy sector was now very valuable to TT, especially under difficult economic circumstances, as opposed to others who might just be feeling their way around (in a veiled reference to the UNC.)

Rowley underlined the importance of creating good personal relationships with others, in promoting TT's energy sector and economy.

He hailed former US ambassador to TT Candace Bond. "She worked overtime for us to open doors for us in Washington to get to the decision-makers."

Further, he recalled his fortuitous visit to Australia where he had pleaded with oil form BHP Billiton (now Woodside) for investment to develop TT's Ruby field. While he left Australia without getting such a commitment, two months later the company allocated US$500 million to Ruby.

"Had I not gone and talked to the person, it was not going to happen."

Rowley said TT was fortunate to now have Young, whom he said over nine years had done a lot of legwork and brain work to advance TT's energy sector.

"At this time – when revenues are going down and significant revenues are to be commanded – we couldn't have a better person than Stuart Young." Saying gas contracts were very complex matters to deal with, Rowley proudly said a minister from the OPM had led negotiations on these, namely Young.

Rowley used the occasion to accuse the rival UNC of running a campaign of lies to try to fool people to make stupid decisions in Monday's general election.

Saying the government's handling of the covid19 pandemic was widely praised, he said, "These things did not happen by guess."

Earlier, Rowley warned that any devaluation of the TT dollar by a new UNC government would be ruinous to the TT economy and could make things "horrendously worse" than however bad people think the TT economy is now right now.

He was particularly concerned that a devaluation would drive the costs of imported medicines.

Rowley also cited dubious actions by the former UNC government including the near-loss of $900 million in efforts by Brazilian form OAS Constutora in building the Point Fortin highway.

Further reflecting on the former UNC government, he wondered at the section 34 scandal. "What kind of thought process could have created section 34?" This fiasco involved the UNC-led Parliament passing legislation that would have blocked the extradition of two party financiers on corruption charges, related to the construction of the Piarco Airport extension.