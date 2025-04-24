Regression is the new normal

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

DURING the covid19 pandemic, one of the popular phrases was the "new normal." Today, I wonder if regression has become our new normal.

Some will disagree but the art of quality writing, dedicated research and reading to empower are acquired skills and traditions that have been eclipsed by a generation with a short attention span. They seek easy knowledge and do not question or interrogate sources.

Most of our generation are comfortable on the vast information highway with social media, including WhatsApp and TikTok.

In the last century there was a plethora of literary and debating societies across Trinidad and Tobago. Maybe the revival of such groups would improve the quality of discussions and help promote critical thinking. And, this decline of our interactions and distorted perspectives are reflected in our political discourse.

In the past decade millions of dollars were spent to restore Stollmeyer’s Castle, the Red House, President's House and Whitehall. A simple question: why take taxpayers’ monies to restore buildings, allow them to deteriorate and then decide to again carry out repairs and refurbishment? Am I missing the logic in this grand scheme of futility?

Some of us are apathetic and do not appreciate the historical value of these buildings. They view these buildings as huge white elephants. Maybe there should be a five per cent deduction from every parliamentarian's monthly salary and this money placed in a repair fund for the Red House. They are the main users of Parliament, and that money could be used to help renovate or refurbish their temporary "home."

Often restoration of architecture focuses on buildings in Port of Spain. How many of us care about buildings in Tobago or central or east Trinidad? Few of us would want to begin a petition or campaign for the Carnegie Library in San Fernando, which should be restored to its glory days. Some have said the relocation of the library makes it less accessible to citizens. Others believe it’s a disgrace to see the present condition of the abandoned library.

In 2025, any normal functioning town, city or community without a proper library is incomplete. Only savages and barbarians live in a world without libraries. Maybe TT is showing another sign of regression.

The Carnegie Library, founded in 1916 and completed in 1919, has a rich historical legacy that should be cherished. Indeed, in the 21st century there are many e-books and periodicals that are online. However, not everything is online and, thus, the library still serves a vital purpose for those seeking literature that is not yet digitised, including locally published works, newspapers, non-fiction and reference books.

The Carnegie Library is not merely a landmark of San Fernando. This iconic institution once played a crucial role in the lives of students who needed a quiet zone to do homework and study. Furthermore, the free internet access would allow less fortunate students to complete assignments and adults to access information.

Unfortunately, governments can easily find millions of dollars to pay the rent for empty buildings, support non-performing individuals or dysfunctional institutions, but cannot maintain a major library serving students and adults in San Fernando.

My grievance is not restricted to this library or glorified buildings in the capital city. Look at the former sugar factories and sites of our railway. Yes, these were built and operated during the colonial era but they could have been preserved as historical or tourist sites. Instead, some have vanished and others have been abandoned and become eyesores.

Last week, at 2.30 pm, I visited the National Archives on St Vincent Street in Port of Spain. The security guard informed me of the new opening hours. I was disappointed and surprised to learn that the new opening and closing times for researchers are restricted to 9 am to noon. The reason being that for almost a year the air conditioners have been malfunctioning. Most of the population would not care because only a minority of us use the National Archives. The reason for my pain is that my career is a result of countless hours at this institution.

In 2025, there is an unbalanced focus as we willingly embrace new infrastructure and neglect others. These older, forgotten institutions and deteriorating buildings that have faithfully served us have become dilapidated and derelict. I guess these issues are not worthy to be in the elaborate and grand manifestos of our political parties.

Yes, sometimes it seems regression is the new progress and we are satisfied with this level of growth.