Reclaiming our right to quality representation

THE EDITOR: In the past we approached voting with a level of thoughtfulness that went beyond the candidates themselves. We took the time to understand where their funding came from, not only to avoid scandals but also to safeguard against the heavy influence that financiers could have on policies affecting our communities.

Today in TT the story hasn’t changed much. Many still vote based on ethnicity, party loyalty, or personal connections. But we must face the reality that we’ve outgrown that mindset. We can no longer ignore one critical factor: who is funding the campaign? And beyond that, who is truly representing your community?

True representation is about more than simply casting a ballot. It’s about choosing leaders who genuinely care for the people they serve. As we reflect on our communities, we need to ask ourselves: Do our leaders have the heart, dedication, and integrity to lead us? Have they demonstrated, through their actions and accomplishments in the sectors they have existed a real commitment to positive change? Have they listened to the people they represented and worked with toward solutions that improved the lives around them?

Too often we elect leaders who stand before us but fail to stand for us. What we require today are leaders who don’t just represent; they transform. Leaders who address the real issues we face, instead of maintaining the status quo to protect political interests. We deserve leadership that works to solve problems, not just preserve power.

The political parties of today are a far cry from what they were 60 years ago. The allegiances and structures that once defined them no longer hold the same relevance in our 21st century. The natural evolution of society, driven by diversity and the evolving needs of our people, has reshaped the political landscape.

Today we need leaders who can adapt, engage with the public, and drive meaningful change. No longer can we afford political figures who merely serve as historical symbols. We need leaders who are actively working to solve the pressing issues of today, while building a progressive, inclusive future for our country and its people.

In this transformation, it’s important to recognise the emerging generation of young leaders. These individuals bring not only energy, but also fresh perspectives, vision, and the wisdom to guide our nation forward.

A shining example of this is Ibrahim Traoré, the young President of Burkina Faso. Despite his age, his leadership has focused on national unity, security, and tackling the deep-rooted issues in his country. His rise to power serves as a powerful reminder that youth, when given the opportunity, can bring innovative solutions to the table, challenge outdated systems, and tackle complex problems with resilience and clarity.

It’s time for the older generation, with all the respect they’ve earned, to make space for those ready to lead with fresh ideas and modern solutions. The wisdom of our elders is invaluable, but it’s equally important to allow the next generation to step up and contribute their unique perspectives and experiences. Leadership should never be defined by age, but about who is best equipped to address the challenges of today and the future.

Ultimately, we the people are the true stakeholders in this democracy. Our elected officials must be accountable to us. The leaders we choose must focus on the needs of the people, with the heart and ability to create real change.

Reclaiming our right to true representation must be met with leaders who listen, engage, and act with empathy and integrity, and in so doing are unwavering in their commitment and support to we the people, the ones they lead in service and with heart.

VICTORIA CLAXTON

via e-mail