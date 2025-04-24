Pierre-Chase: Illicit trade stifles economic growth, innovation

In this 2023 file photo, boxes of the pharmaceutical drug Enterogermina were seized in Central Trinidad by police and officers of the Customs and Excise Division. - Photo courtesy of TTPS

In this week's column, we are pleased to feature an address delivered by chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase at the Anti-Counterfeiting and Piracy Charter signing ceremony on April 16.

In a 2023 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), it was recognised that illicit trade in counterfeit goods causes significant economic damage by reducing sales and profits as well as innovation incentives in legitimate industries.

The report showed that trade in counterfeit goods represented a longstanding, global socio-economic risk that threatens effective public governance, efficient business and the well-being of consumers.

The evidence gathered by the OECD confirmed that illicit trade and counterfeiting have become a major source of income for organised criminal groups.

Counterfeit and pirated goods can be found in every single industry and across all product categories.

As it related to the SME sector, the OECD reported that there was strong evidence of the magnitude, scope and trends of illicit trade and counterfeiting and its harmful impact on the sector.

Counterfeit goods infringing SMEs’ IPRs mostly come from China.

According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the economic leakages from illicit trade create an annual drain on the global economy of $2.2 trillion.

Putting on my legal hat for a moment – an attorney whose area of practice includes intellectual property law – I am encouraged by the work of the Ministry of Trade and Industry in this area.

In my practice of law, I work towards ensuring my client’s intellectual property rights, whether in the area of trademarks, copyrights, patents or industry designs, are protected and when necessary, defended.

In 2010, I had the great fortune of being a member of a ministerial appointed committee tasked with the review of the legislative framework for the management of intellectual property rights.

The report of our committee was rendered to the then Minister of Legal Affairs in 2012 and resulted in the amendment to our intellectual property laws to ensure enhanced protection of our citizens’ creative and innovative rights.

The revised Trademarks Act which was enacted in 2015 introduced greater enforcement and protection at our borders, through the Customs and Excise Division, for the seizure and destruction of goods that infringed anti-counterfeiting and piracy laws.

Intellectual property law offers just one aspect of respecting and protecting the innovative and creative rights of our citizens.

The other aspect is the willingness of our government and policymakers to integrate anti-counterfeiting elements in policy packages that are designed to support and protect our businesses.

We at the chamber understand that illicit trade and counterfeiting have a direct impact on our country’s economic growth by stifling innovation and directly affecting business revenue.

Our members in the pharmaceutical industry are particularly at risk.

With this understanding, we welcome and are honoured to be a signatory to the Anti-Counterfeiting and Piracy Charter, led by the Ministry of Trade & Industry, in conjunction with our counterpart business service organisations, Crime Stoppers TT and other key government agencies here today.

This watershed moment represents the culmination of an extensive process of key stakeholder dialogue and engagement, with core emphasis being placed on eradicating the presence of sub-standard goods, the infringement of intellectual property rights, mitigation of the risk to public safety, and counteracting the loss of revenue that is imposed on bona fide local producers due to unfair competition.

We recognise that this development today builds meaningfully on the tremendous work that has already been done and continues to be done by the Anti Illicit Trade Task Force, of which the TT Chamber is pleased to be a participant through the activities of the working groups.

The chamber has representation in the working groups on sector groups of alcohol, tobacco and pharmaceuticals.

The interplay between the work of the Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force and the charter that is being signed today highlights the reality that this phenomenon has a far-reaching impact, with our local industries being subject to the untenable influx of and competition with illegitimate "fakes" as they are described.

TT is, once again, at a crossroads in its economic outlook.

We are all aware of the increasing reliance on our non-energy industries to shoulder a heavier burden for future economic growth.

Fulfilment of that objective, without question, requires a playing field that is unencumbered by the ills of counterfeit activity and piracy.

To this end, we sign this charter today and pledge the chamber’s continued support, as we see this initiative as a major part of our corporate social responsibility.