Patriotic Front presents manifesto

Mickela Panday -

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has presented its 2025 general election manifesto.

In presenting the manifesto on April 22, PF political leader Mickela Panday described it as "a plan for national recovery."

In a video posted on Facebook, Panday said some aspects of the plan included, "no new taxes, no reckless borrowing, no gimmicks."

She lamented the country had drifted far from its fundamental principles and too many people had been left behind.

"The records show decades of mismanagement. Billions wasted."

Panday said several past administrations were to blame for that.

"This is not misfortune. This is incompetence."

She said the situation could even be described as betrayal, and it was not the future citizens were promised.

"You (citizens) have the power in your hands to end that era now."

Panday promised the PF would rebuild TT with heart and purpose, with the support of voters from April 28.

She said the population deserved a government that served them and not itself.

Panday added that was the purpose of the PF.

She said the PF was advocating transparency in government and real accountabilty.

The party's manifesto, Panday continued, is a practical and powerful blueprint for real change.

She said every pillar identified in the manifesto was achievable, fully and independently costed and ready for immediate implementation.

"The era of excuses is over."

In its manifesto, the PF identified nine pillars.

Those included safer communities, improving food security, empowering workers and diversification of the economy.

The PF said its manifesto proposed the redirecting of $2.5 billion of the budget towards addressing safer communities, lower food prices, youth employment and affordable housing.

"This plan won't increase the deficit."

The party claimed the plan would reduce the debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio from 75 to 55 per cent by 2030.

"It's not about spending more. It's about spending smarter and delivering real results for the people."