Funeral for slain nurse set for weekend in Cedros

O'delle Lalman-Baptiste -

The funeral for murdered nurse O’delle Lalman-Baptiste, 30, of Point Fortin, is scheduled for April 26 in Cedros. Relatives are asking mourners to wear pink or "a touch of pink" in her honour.

The funeral will take place at the Roman Catholic Church in Bonasse Village, followed by burial at the Cedros Public Cemetery.

The mother of one worked at the Point Fortin Hospital and lived on Bryce Road.

Her ordeal began around 11 pm on April 18 when she was taken at gunpoint on Hospital Road in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas.

An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on April 22 revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lalman-Baptiste had been with her husband, Matthias Baptiste, who was driving his van and had stopped to urinate when a black Nissan X-Trail pulled up beside them. Two armed men got out and accosted the couple.

The gunmen robbed them of $1,500 and two cell phones before fleeing in the van with Lalman-Baptiste still inside.

Her body was later found at the side of the road, near the location where she had been abducted.

Around midnight on April 18, police intercepted the stolen van using its GPS tracking system. During a high-speed chase, the van veered off the highway near the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa and crashed into a ditch.

According to police, two men got out of the van and reportedly opened fire on officers, who returned fire. One of the suspects was shot, while the other escaped.

The injured man was taken to the Arima General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

So far, the deceased suspect has only been identified as “Chazz” of Arima.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing, and police say they are pursuing all leads.