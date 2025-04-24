Dangerous if we don’t vote

A person casts his vote at the voting booth in EBC's mock voting process at Magdalena Resort, Tobago in 2021. - File photo

THE EDITOR: A prominent Muslim politician has called for Muslims to withhold their vote in support of those Muslims who are stranded in Syria. Those who travelled to Syria to support the ISIS philosophy did not ask for my vote of approval for their action.

A call for the Muslim community to withhold its vote gives the dangerous impression that the Muslim community in TT supports ISIS. The Qu'ran makes it clear in Chapter 6, verse 165, “And no soul earns but against itself. Nor does a bearer of a burden bear the burden of another.”

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity