Catholic Archbishop: Voting a sacred duty

Archbishop Jason Gordon -

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon has made an impassioned plea to the electorate to exercise their right to go out and vote and to let it count.

He asked them to let the ballot they cast be a reflection of love for the land and hope for the people.

He also urged eligible voters to exercise discernment in selecting the prime minister to lead the country over the next five years.

Against the background of statements by Ag Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin of possible threats to disrupt the electoral process, Gordon made a stirring call for peaceful elections.

In a statement on April 23, Gordon said, “As our nation approaches the general elections on Monday, April 28, I invite you to remember your sacred responsibility to vote...

“This is not only a civic duty – it is a spiritual act, a moment of conscience where each voice helps shape the future of our country.

“I urge you to vote with discernment,” he said, guiding the electorate to, “reflect prayerfully” when doing so.

“Ask not just what benefits us personally, but what serves the common good. Consider the character and integrity of those who seek to lead,” he further guided.

“Let us pray for a peaceful election, and for wisdom, unity, and courage in every heart.

“Let us speak with grace, listen with compassion, and act with hope. Above all, let your vote count – not just as a mark on a ballot, but as a sign of your love for this land and your hope for its people.

“May God bless our nation and guide us in this time.”

A total of 160 candidates representing 16 political parties have registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to contest the 2025 general elections which Prime Minister Stuart Young has set for April 28.

The two main parties in the race are the PNM and the UNC. The PNM is the only political party fielding a full slate of 41 candidates.

The UNC has entered the race as a coalition of interest with the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), Congress of the People (COP), The Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) and the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).