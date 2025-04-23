St Benedict’s College eye Penn Relays podium

St Benedict’s College's track and field team ahead of their depature from the Piarco International Airport for the 2025 Penn Relays in Philadelphia. -

DAVID SCARLETT

AN eight-member St Benedict’s College team will be competing at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, USA, from April 24-26.

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, hosted annually since 1895 by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The La Romaine Lions placed sixth in the High School Boys 4x100m relay final at the 2024 Penn Relays, clocking 42.34 in an event that was swept by the Jamaican schools.

Carifta 2025 4x100m silver medalist Kadeem Chinapoo will lead an entourage of Zaccheus Charles, Kamari Diaz, Justin Dowridge, Jaleel Semper, Isaiah Blackman, Kyphm Richards and Jeremiah Joseph at the championships.

They are accompanied by the school’s track coach Kirdell McIntosh, athletics director Nolan Bernard and team manager Dr Hayamatee Jaleel.

In an interview with Newsday, McIntosh said the team’s preparation was extremely minimal owing to Carifta trials and Carifta Games.

However, he has planned a brief training session for April 23 to ensure that his athletes are physically and mentally prepared for competition.

McIntosh is also delighted to have Chinapoo's services following the Carifta Games. He said, “It is an esteemed opportunity to have Kadeem Chinapoo on our team. Not only does he bring experience, he also brings confidence to the team. His undying belief radiates throughout the entire team, which makes the team more competitive.”

Kadeem’s brother, Hakeem, was an integral part of the 2024 team. However, due to unfortunate administrative circumstances in 2024, he is no longer a student of St Benedict’s College, which McIntosh described as a massive blow.

Despite Hakeem’s absence, McIntosh believes that the team has improved this year.

“We also have under-17 athletes who have been transitioning seamlessly and I believe the setup in which the team would be competing would give us the edge to be on the podium for the first time in our school history.”

St Benedict’s will fly the TT flag in this year’s competition alongside Fatima College. Both schools have fought valiantly on the football pitch and are now set to be competitive allies on foreign turf.

“The rivalry between Fatima and St Benedict’s has been brewing since the post-pandemic era and I think that it’s safe to say we are the two most outstanding sporting institutions in TT currently.”

St Benedict’s and Fatima will be out of the blocks at 12.20 pm on April 24 for the High School Boys 4x100m heats. St Benedict’s will be represented by Dowridge, Chinapoo, Diaz and Charles while Fatima will showcase Qayshon Roberts, Giovanni Bobb-Semple, Yohance Atherton and Shane Camejo.

The schools will return for the High School Boys 4x400m heats at 3.35pm. St Benedict’s will line up with Semper, Charles, Richards and Joseph. Fatima’s team will comprise Roberts, Elijah Gibbs-Clarke, Levi Smith and Tyriq Springer.