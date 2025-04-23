Pooran is Wisden T20 Cricketer of the Year

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against South Africa, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in 2024. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

WEST INDIES superstar Nicholas Pooran has been named 2024 Wisden T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Pooran had a record-breaking year averaging over 40 with the bat while blasting 2,331 runs, many of those coming from mighty sixes. The previous record was 2,036 runs scored by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in 2021.

Pooran has been sensational in franchise leagues around the world and also was in stellar form in West Indies colours. He became the West Indies top T20 run-scorer in June 2024, surpassing Windies legend Chris Gayle. His six-hitting was also on display as he struck the most in a calendar year in T20 matches. It was another record broken as he lashed 139 maximums, bettering Gayle's 135 in 2015.