Trinidad and Tobago strike 400m medley relay gold at Carifta Aquatics

TT swimmer Liam Carrington has been delivering strong performances at the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Trinidad and Tobago completed the second night of the Carifta Aquatics Championships in fine style at the National Aquatics Centre in Balmain, Couva on April 20 when they added a pair of gold medals to their tally.

Taking their overall gold-medal tally to ten, the hosts won both the girls’ and boys’ 15-17 400-metre medley relay events. TT’s girls’ quartet of Keryn Burke, Catherine Dieffenthaller, Toni Rae Yates and Olympian Zuri Ferguson had too much quality for the field as they clinched gold with a swim of four minutes, 27.77 seconds (4:27.77). There was an almighty battle on for the silver medal, with overall leaders Bahamas (4:31.55) beating Martinique (4:32.92) into third.

It was the end to a spectacular night for Ferguson, who had earlier dominated the girls’ 15-17 100m backstroke field with a Carifta record-breaking time of 1:02.48. The record previously stood at 1:02.82. It was the second record-breaking feat for Ferguson at these 2025 games, as she set a new girls’ 15-17 50m backstroke mark on day one.

TT’s boys’ 15-17 400m medley team were not to be denied of glory, as they registered a first-place finish ahead of Jamaica and Bahamas. The TT quartet of Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington, Evan Gillard-Bruce and Liam Roberts stopped the clock at 3:54.86, with Jamaica (3:56.47) and Bahamas (3:58.22) having to settle for silver and bronze.

Similar to Ferguson, Carrington was also in record-breaking form on night two when he clinched the boys’ 15-17 100m backstroke crown. With the previous record set at 56.59 seconds, Carrington dug deep and lowered the mark to 55.32.

At the end of the second night of action, Bahamas led the way with 36 medals, with Jamaica and TT recording 28 and 24 medals, respectively. On the points table, Bahamas lead the way with 479 points, with Jamaica (388.50) and TT (333) the closest challengers.