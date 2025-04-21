Tributes pour in for Pope Francis

A man touches a portrait of the late Pope Francis placed in one of the offices at the Catholic Church of the assumption in Lagos Nigeria, on April 21. AP Photo - Sunday Alamba

PRIME MINISTER Stuart Young was among leaders who expressed condolences and loss over the passing of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, the world’s first Latin American Pontiff.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88.

Young, in a social media post, described Francis as a great and yet humble leader, who was known for his promotion of international diplomacy.

“Pope Francis focused on uplifting the poor and vulnerable… He approached modern topics with an open mind and was not afraid to suggest the need for change. He was a known advocate for action on climate change and showed genuine concern with the regard for treatment of migrants and often called for more protection for migrants and others who found themselves in vulnerable circumstances.

“As we celebrate the life of Pope Francis… I join with the Catholic church in prayer that the next pope will be chosen mindful of the world we now live in and the challenges that we face as a people.”

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon through the Archdiocese of Port of Spain described Francis as a man of depth and commitment to Christ.

“We have lost a true shepherd…He was a faithful disciple who kept the joy of the Gospel alive in the hearts of the faithful, even as he called us to a deeper love – within the family, for our common home, for the poor and marginalised and for one another across every boundary and division.

“In one of the most challenging and complex periods of human history, Pope Francis showed us how to walk together toward Christ. He made synodality – walking together in communion, participation and mission – constitutive of the Church’s very identity. Through his life, his ministry, and his courageous witness, he called the Church to become ever more a field hospital of mercy and a sacrament, a sign of hope in the world.”

Meanwhile, regional leaders have also paid tribute to the late pontiff.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Pope Francis “has influenced and touched the lives of millions in every corner of the world” and that the first pontiff from Latin America had dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and vulnerable.

“As head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis was a champion and advocate for change and used his papacy to highlight issues of fairness, equity, climate change and more. His quiet humility endeared millions to his style and to a deeper belief in God,” Holness said.

He said the fact that Pope Francis’ death came at the end of the holiest period in the Christian calendar, with him making an appearance on resurrection Sunday reflects the his dedication to duty and to the people.

“On this deeply sad day I send condolences to the Catholic community, Christians, and all who mourn the death of Pope Francis,” Holness added.

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, in joining the multitudes across the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, said his death will be deeply felt across all continents.

“Apart from his religious legacy, he will long be remembered for the simplicity of his lifestyle, his enlightened stance on global concerns such as climate change, inequality and migration, and his role in fostering improved inter-faith dialogue and relations."

Ali said that the late Pontiff highlighted the plight of migrants and refugees, reminding the world that they are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity.

“He was a tireless advocate for the need to address inequality, often framing this need as a moral and social imperative rooted in the principles of human dignity, solidarity, and the common good.

“Pope Francis was a shepherd of compassion and conscience. His pontificate has had far-reaching impacts, and assures him of a revered place in the history of the papacy and the course of human history. May he rest in eternal splendour!”

Pope Frances was selected for the papacy in 2013, preceding Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. During his time as pope he took the lead in the church’s decision that remarried Catholics, in certain cases, could once again receive the sacraments, such as holy communion, through a system of confession, penance and spiritual direction.