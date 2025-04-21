Suspect arrested with $400k in cocaine at airport

Piarco International Airport, Piarco. - File photo by Jeff Mayers

Police have arrested a suspect at the Piarco International Airport after $473,932.80 in cocaine was found hidden in their vehicle.

A police release said the find was made during an anticrime exercise in the Northern and North Central Divisions on April 18.

It said officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Areas North and South, conducted the exercise between 12 noon and 4 pm, during which they went to BWIA Boulevard, Piarco, where they searched several vehicles and people.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, Supt Guy-Alleyne, and ASP Pitt.