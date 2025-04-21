Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff has died at 88.

Francis charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor.

In his native Argentina to the Philippines and across Rome, bells tolled in churches as the news spread around the world.

"At 7:35 this morning (April 21), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and as a young man had part of one lung removed. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia and spent 38 days there.

Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday and blessed thousands of people in St Peter's Square. He performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced on March 13, 2013, as the 266th pope.