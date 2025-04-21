Paging the next health minister – STAT

Taureef Mohammed

MUCH HAS been written about the problems facing healthcare in TT, but little has been done to rectify them.

In researching this column, I came across article after article pointing out the same problems – problems that kept repeating over and over again, year after year, administration after administration.

It became clear that behind the public-relations gimmickry – the ribbon-cuttings, the plaque-unveilings – there was a malaise crippling the healthcare system.

Those at the top are in a delusional state. Their heads in the clouds, they are incapable of seeing the problems that ordinary people see. They take every opportunity to boast loudly about what they see as their achievements, deaf to complaints and recommendations from ordinary people.

Do they really believe that a system that has not undergone any major transformational change for over 30 years is well adapted to deliver healthcare in 2025? Why do they play smart with stupidness, talking about rolling out artificial intelligence in a system designed in the 1990s?

We will soon have a newly-elected government. Perhaps now is a good time to remind those seeking our votes of two issues that need addressing, STAT.

1. Creating a national health insurance plan

It is a shame that in 2025 – more than 50 years after independence, more than 30 years after TT established its own medical school – we do not have a proper financial system in place that allows all citizens to access the best healthcare that this country has to offer.

In 2015, then newly-appointed Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in an interview with Kalifa Clyne, spoke on the issue, saying the plan was to transition to a national health insurance system by 2018.

"Our manifesto which is our policy speaks to a national comprehensive system which will give all citizens the basic right to be treated at any institution of their choice and receive healthcare to which they are entitled.”

By “any institution of their choice” he meant private or public.

What happened? The plan vanished – it was just talk.

Meanwhile, the disgraceful situation of patients going to private hospital emergency rooms only to be shuttled out when it became clear they could not afford private healthcare continued; patients continued to present at public hospitals with heart attacks, unable to get timely cardiac angiograms, although multiple privately-owned cardiac catherisation labs surrounded some of these hospitals.

And we remember how, a few years ago, dialysis patients were forced to seek the help of a lawyer after the government had failed to pay for their dialysis sessions at a private dialysis centre as part of the External Patient Programme.

A shameful and disgraceful reality that can be fixed with a national health insurance plan.

2. Reform the RHA system

A system that was designed to dismantle a central power hierarchy has instead multiplied it, manyfold. We have witnessed this over and over again – and it is getting sickening.

Just a few weeks ago the South-West Regional Health Authority sent Dr Joel Teelucksingh – a well-respected consultant physician – on leave for writing a column. The corporate communications manager was appointed to investigate the doctor – a communications manager investigating a doctor? Foolishness! The Health Minister intervened and ordered the doctor be reinstated.

That such an absurdity can happen – over a weekend, to boot – is an indication that something is rotten in the system. It is a system where some people’s egos trump everything else.

Decisions are made in RHA boardrooms by people in business suits and passed down to healthcare professionals working on the wards, in the clinics, in the field. During the covid19 pandemic, we saw an extreme example of this when the North-Central Regional Health Authority threw a team of frontline doctors under the bus. Good healthcare cannot be delivered in such a top-down, disconnected, out-of-touch manner.

Intended to decentralise healthcare, the RHA system has turned healthcare into a bureaucratic mess, allowing inefficiency, corruption, and nepotism to thrive. Patients and healthcare workers pay the price. Patients do not trust the system – the biggest tragedy in our public healthcare system. And doctors – especially junior doctors who spend day and night on the wards – are drained by the toxic system, waiting for the first opportunity to escape.

The system needs to be reformed to give those on the ground more autonomy, and to establish more trust in the system. As it is right now, it only serves to perpetuate the malaise that has been crippling our healthcare system.

Taureef Mohammed is a physician from TT working in Canada

E-mail: taureef_im@hotmail.co