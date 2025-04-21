Jearlean John: Don't vote for third parties

DON'T VOTE FOR THIRD PARTIES: Couva North UNC candidate Jearlean John says voters should not vote for third parties on April 28. She was speaking at a party rally at Las Lomas on April 19, in support of La Horquetta/Talparo UNC candidate Phillip Watts. - Courtesy UNC

COUVA North UNC candidate Jearlean John urged voters not to vote for third parties in the general election but to instead to support the UNC. She was addressing a party rally at Las Lomas on April 19, in support of La Horquetta/Talparo UNC candidate Phillip Watts.

"Don't waste your vote with small parties fronting for the government.

"None of these small parties can form a government. They can't form a sou-sou hand!

"Ask yourself: what purpose are they serving?"

Alluding that small parties only serve to split votes, John said a vote for them could result in the continued loss of the baby grant and other benefits for citizens.

John said she was sure the UNC would win the April 28 general election.

She declared, "It doesn't matter what they tell you, it doesn't matter what they do, they cannot change the course of destiny.

"It is written that Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be the second female prime minister of this country!"

John recalled Persad-Bissessar as a former prime minister who personally led flood relief efforts in Diego Martin.

"When we enter on April 28, we enter as a team of empathy, love and consideration – a team that will work hard for everyone."

John said her past help to constituents had been sorely-needed by them and La Horquetta/ Talparo MP Foster Cummings should not be concerned about that help, but instead worry about the plight of local youths in trouble with the law.

John alleged, "If there's one thing PNM hates it is when you help poor people."

She urged listeners to dub April 28 as "freedom day" and to take the day off to vote and help others to vote.

"Vote for change, vote for freedom, vote for justice!"

John said on a recent walkabout, she was hugged by a woman who turned out to be the grandmother of Jomo Modeste, nine, who had been murdered on Africa Grounds in Enterprise. "The only person who talks about this is Kamla and the UNC," John quoted the grandmother as saying.

Malabar/Mausica UNC candidate Dominic Smith appealed to young voters.

He said, "Every five years – you see this finger – power returns to every young person in TT. It is your duty to vote.

"You are voting for yourself. Take 'Dominic Smith' off when you see the ads and put your name instead, because a vote for me is a vote for you.

"There has been no government in TT that cares more for the people than the UNC."

Vowing to win the seat, he punned on his PNM rival's election slogan, "Rolling with Romain," to instead storm, "Romain, Rock so!"

Arima UNC candidate Nigel Moses said at a recent event, foreign cyclists had refused to cycle at the Arima Velodrome due to its dilapidated state. He accused Arima MP Pennelope Beckles of being largely unseen in Arima but being seen in social media posts at wild meat limes in rural parts of the constituency. Asking those present to close their eyes and picture UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar being sworn in as the new prime minister after the general election of April 28, Moses said, "And that is not a dream – that is reality."

La Horquetta/Talparo UNC candidate Phillip Watts said when walking in the constituency, his heart sank to see the suffering under which people were living. He said an alternative option was the UNC offering "real solutions for real people in real time." Watts asked voters to reject "wining down and mamaguy PNM politics." He urged listeners, "Tell them (PNM), that ain't working here tonight!"

Alleging "frustration, abandonment and neglect," Watts said, "Las Lomas has been left behind by the PNM."

He said the area had no roads, no drains and no support for the farmers of Las Lomas. Watts vowed to repair the bridge in La Esperanza, fix local infrastructure and improve the water supply. He alleged, "The PNM MP is still missing in action."

Watts said, "We will increase the 24-hour water supply from 17 per cent to 80 per cent.

"You don't need excuses; you need water."

He lamented the state of Las Lomas roads and recreation grounds. "Look across there and look at your pavilion!

"Instead of building roads, this government is breaking down houses."

He vowed a UNC government would develop idle lands and provide low interest loans to help people access housing.

On the topic of drainage and flooding, he said whenever it rains, people become very anxious.

"The fear that water will rise into your homes, the fear you will lose your belongings, and (incumbent MP) Foster Cummings is nowhere to be found."

"We don't want mops and press conferences after the flood. We want drainage and de-silting and engineering before the flood."

He said a UNC government will fix the situation, so residents could sleep peacefully at night.

"You have a choice, to accept excuses or to demand action. To accept neglect or choose leadership.

"Let us choose empowerment, let us choose solutions. Let us choose leadership that cares, delivers and transforms lives."