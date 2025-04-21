Dennis advises Tobagonians: Do not be fooled by UNC’s 10% salary increase offer

Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago Council political leader. - File photo

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis has advised Tobagonians to be wary of the UNC’s promise to give public servants a ten per cent salary increase if the party wins the April 28 general election.

He was addressing supporters at a political meeting at Goodwood Secondary School on April 19.

Dennis said, “I am hearing a lot of talk about back pay and who offering ten per cent and who offering 15 per cent. And I am saying to you, be extremely careful because I don’t want you to make the mistake and think only about backpay.

“You also have to think about pay back because the money to pay the backpay must come from somewhere and my maths, when I did it, it tells me that a ten to 15 per cent increase will cost this country over $6 billion to pay the backpay alone.”

He continued, “The question has to be asked, ‘Can the country afford that?’

“Doh take the answer from anyone of us on the platform. Listen to the learned economists in this country. Listen to the qualified professionals, all of whom have said a promise of ten to 15 per cent backpay is not only irresponsible but it is foolish mamaguy. And you, the people of Tobago, cannot afford to fall for that.

“Therefore, you have the option of responding to a responsible offer from this government because we examined the situation and I am saying to you, being there for the last ten years leading this country through some of this country’s most difficult times.”

Dennis recalled former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley led the country through the covid19 pandemic, a “stormy period” in the country’s history.

He also reminded supporters about the crash in global energy prices about ten years ago.

“You remember the situation in 2015 where as soon as we came into office the energy prices crashed and the revenue of this country diminished significantly and you recall that this government led us through that period responsibly? We took decisions on behalf of the entire country to ensure that we did not end up in the hands of the IMF (International Monetary Fund).”

Dennis, a former government senator, believes TT is under threat.

“Examine the situation in the world. You have information at your fingertips so you have no excuse for being misled by the likes of Farley Augustine and Kamla Persad-Bissessar. We live in a volatile world. We live in an unpredictable world and when the situation is unpredictable and volatile, you need stable and experienced hand managing the situation.”

On April 9, Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul chastised the UNC’s campaign promise to offer public servants a ten per cent salary increase if they win the upcoming election.

He said the increase would cost taxpayers billions of dollars and destabilise the economy.

Dhanpaul said the government has been developing strategic initiatives to foster economic resilience and enhanced productivity.