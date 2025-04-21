All fair in love, war and politics?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The proverbial saying "All's fair in love and war" expresses the idea that, like war, where any strategy is accepted, affairs of the heart are also no-holds-barred contests. Is this the same for TT politics?

It can be said that every now and then, if we feel like it, some of us might wish to pull out the infamous "race card." Why? Is it because a barely disguised appeal for racial solidarity may just about swing an important vote? Is this race card bullying?

It is my unsolicited opinion that race cards went out of style in TT because we are all mentally Douglas, if not physically. Why? Because there is no other race but the human race.

We have two strong political parties, an Afro-based PNM and an Indo-based UNC. Descendants of the dastardly Atlantic slave trade and the indentured workers brought in from India.

Plus, of course, TT has many citizens whose ancestors originated from Spain, France, China, Syria, Portugal, and the UK. All religions are acceptable. All religious holidays are celebrated and we are all equal under the sun and the rain. We live together as one. This is what distinguishes the PNM – created out of many races by Dr Eric Williams in 1956.

The general election in a few days indelibly shows that in order to win the election you cannot turn back to the past and attempt to rewrite the history books to when every creed and race did not find an equal place.

TT citizens are not, cannot be, constricted in their vote based on old talk, ranging from a distant past where the colonial masters specifically encouraged racial division.

One man, one vote cannot be changed into convenient race card politicking. Today we have, all of us, become politically integrated. No political entity of any size, whether PNM or UNC, can win an election without significant "crossover" voting.

"Promise them anything and they will vote for you" politicking went completely out of style in 2015.

There can be no mental bullying, no race-card bating. Where is the financing going to originate to deliver 24/7 staffing for something like 24/7 health clinics?

Will the IMF eventually end up ruling us here in sweet TT?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin