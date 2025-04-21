Alexander proposes service dogs for people with disabilities

Roger Alexander - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER senior superintendent and UNC candidate for Tunapuna in the upcoming April 28 elections Roger Alexander has proposed the introduction of “best friends,” referring to trained service dogs for people with disabilities.

He made the suggestion in response to a question from Nikisha Pierre, president and co-founder of the Differently-Abled Movement, who is a blind amputee. The exchange took place during a UNC town hall meeting in Tunapuna on April 17.

Pierre is advocating for an increase in the disability grant from the current $2,000 to $3,500, saying the cost of living has severely affected the community.

In response, Alexander asked, “What is your opinion? If you had a best friend trained enough to take care of you and walk you anywhere you want to go, not a human but a dog trained for that purpose, would it help you in any way?”

Pierre welcomed the idea, saying, “As a vision-impaired person, I know it is not a reality. For the duration of my blindness, I thought it was impossible. If I had a best friend, a furry friend that is able to help me move around and detect things, I would welcome that.”

Pierre’s call for greater support is not new. On April 16, she, along with other members of the disabled community, protested in front of the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

They requested a meeting with Prime Minister Stuart Young and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar before the upcoming election to discuss the grant.

During the protest, she stressed the grant is barely enough to survive as the cost of living continues to rise and said disabled people are particularly vulnerable and often face higher daily expenses.

In January, the group had also protested outside the Housing Development Corporation, highlighting the long-standing nature of their concerns.

At the town hall, Pierre thanked Persad-Bissessar for what she described as a prompt response to their meeting request at the Red House. “We asked for your attention; we thank you for the speedy response and the attention you have given us. Tonight, I especially want to thank you for the emphasis you placed on the mental health situation in this country. I, for one, being a disabled woman, know and live the reality of mental health being a serious problem for those in our community. Suicide, lack of friendships, lack of family support, and being able to speak to people and receive counselling are real issues we face.”

Earlier in the meeting, Persad-Bissessar spoke candidly about depression and suicidal thoughts, describing them as states of overwhelming pain, fear and hopelessness that lead to emotional numbness and despair.

She explained how these conditions can manifest in both physical and emotional symptoms, including fatigue, mood swings, insomnia, and eventually suicidal ideation. She identified depression and bipolar disorder as major contributors to suicide, compounded by alcohol and drug abuse, which further increase the risk of violence and self-harm.

Pierre urged Persad-Bissessar if elected, to commit to increasing the grant and making food card access easier for people with disabilities. She also referred to TT’s signing of the UN’s Charter for the Rights of Disabled Persons in June 2015 and lamented that, to date, little has been done to implement the articles of the charter.

“We have seen the milk grant, we have seen the Life Fund, we have seen laptops, and we are hearing talk of iPads for the younger kids. We are asking, if your government is to be the next sitting government, will you raise the disability grant for us?”

Onella Sammy, also from the Differently-Abled Movement, echoed Pierre’s sentiments and expressed gratitude for Persad-Bissessar’s attention to mental health. Sammy proposed the creation of a mental health hotline specifically tailored to people with disabilities, especially for those who become disabled suddenly.

“Imagine being 18, becoming a doctor, and suddenly being met with a tragic accident. Then you’re blind and disabled. Who do you call at 3 am?” Sammy asked.

She concluded, “We have people saying there are places for counselling. This is just talk. We want to see something real, tangible, and meaningful that will address the mental health issues facing the differently abled community.”