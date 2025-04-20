TTPFL leaders Army held 1-1 by reigning champs AC PoS

AC Port of Spain’s Sedale McLean (R) tries to maintain control of the ball during the TT Premier Football League match, against Defence Force, on April 17,at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Phase II La Horquetta. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) frontrunners Defence Force (44 points) dropped points for the second straight game on April 17 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions AC Port of Spain (27 points) in a physical tussle at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds.

After recording 14 straight league wins, Defence Force’s winning streak was stopped on April 11 when a plucky Terminix La Horquetta Rangers battled back to get a 2-2 draw at the Arima Velodrome. In the first game of that Arima double-header, AC PoS surrendered three points to MIC Central FC Reboot as their players failed to show up for the fixture because of unpaid salaries for March.

Six days later, and with half of March’s salaries paid, according to their assistant coach/manager Devin Elcock, the AC PoS team returned to the field with vigour and held no punches in the clash with Defence Force as the latter’s lead atop the table was cut to ten points.

The game’s early intensity matched that of the 2023 title-decider between the clubs, but it was a far cry from the goalfest between the teams in January, which finished 6-3 in Defence Force’s favour. After only 12 minutes, Defence Force goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire was forced into a spectacular save from a Nathaniel Garcia free kick.

Eight minutes later, AC PoS defender Robert Primus received a yellow card for a reckless tackle on a surging Isaiah Garcia.

In the 26th minute, AC PoS were punished for another needless challenge from a defender as playmaker Kevin Molino gave the Army/Coast Guard combination the lead from the penalty mark after Justin Cornwall was adjudged to have fouled Shaquille Bertrand. It was Molino’s 12th goal of the season and moved him within a goal of league top-scorer Isaiah Leacock.

Referee Kwinsi Williams was a busy man, and he issued three more bookings before the halftime whistle, as the temperature rose in La Horquetta.

In the 57th minute, AC PoS were rewarded for their endeavour when Nathaniel beat St Hillaire with a powerful right-footer into the top corner from about 24 yards. Defence Force central defender Justin Garcia was dispossessed by a splendid Anthony Charles tackle, and Nathaniel made his namesake pay with a deadly finish.

Though there were many spirited tackles from either team, there was little by way of goalmouth action in the latter stages of the second half as the teams settled for a share of the spoils.

The “Capital Boys” did slip to fifth, though, as last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (29 points) moved to fourth thanks to their 4-2 win against Rangers in the first match of the doubleheader.

Four players scored for Police, with talisman Joevin Jones taking his tally to 11 goals.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, the second-placed Central (34 points) cut into Defence Force’s lead, with Jameel Neptune, John-Paul Rochford and Ross Russell Jr scoring the goals in a 3-0 victory over 1976 FC Phoenix.

In the other Couva match, Club Sando (25 points) spanked Caledonia (24 points) 5-0 to jump to sixth. Forward Shackiel Henry scored three goals in five minutes in the first half to race to 11 league goals.

Meanwhile, at the St James Police Barracks, the bottom-placed Eagles FC got only their second win of the campaign when they edged Point Fortin Civic 2-1, with the third-placed San Juan Jabloteh (31 points) salvaging a 2-2 draw with Prisons FC courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from teenager Derrel Garcia.