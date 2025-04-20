Sammy grabs Carifta double gold; Rouse gets medals rolling for hosts

TT’s Christopher Sammy, right, and Oshea Cummings. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

CHRISTOPHER SAMMY completed a Carifta double by claiming gold in the Boys U17 3,000m final on April 20, on day two of the Carifta Games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Sammy won gold in the 1,500m event on day one and came back with glory on his mind yet again.

It was a one-two punch for the hosts with Armani Dillon collecting the silver in a dominating performance to delight the raucous fans in the covered section. The only question to be answered as the race unfolded was whether Sammy or Dillon would get the gold.

Dillon surged in front of the pack, but the lanky Sammy stalked him closely.

But with about 150m to go, Sammy made his move and eased past Dillon. He maintained control of the race, holding off his compatriot comfortably, showing he still had enough in his tank.

Sammy was timed at 9:11.51 with Dillon just behind in 9:12.22.

In a distant third was Guyana’s Ebo Shafir McNeil (9:22.61).

Speaking after the race, Sammy said Dillon was like a brother to him and TT was able to be entertained because Dillon pushed him.

Sammy said, “The crowd give us energy and we just ‘buss it’ on the last lap.”

TT’s Durlaina Rouse put in a herculean effort to claim silver in the Girls U17 400m hurdles and start the medals rolling for the hosts.

Bahamian Syrmiah Crawley timed her race to perfection to clinch gold in 1:02.85, while Rouse clocked 1:03.48 and Jamaican Alyssa Carty followed in 1:03.62.

Rouse had a strong start alongside Carty, but after the first hurdle, Rouse went guns blazing as she left her opponents playing catch up. But heading into the back straight, Rouse’s energy seemed to wane as Crawley stormed into first place with no one able to catch her. From first place, Rouse slipped to third as Carty also passed her. But after clearing the final hurdle, the TT athlete found a burst of energy to pip her Jamaican rival at the line.

Speaking to the media after the race, Rouse explained what gave her that extra drive in the final metres.

“I wanted the gold. Even though I couldn’t get the gold, I say silver would be good. I just slightly watched across and saw she was a little bit ahead. I said, ‘Push, Durliana, push. A little more again and the line right there.’” It seemed to be the impetus TT needed as in the very next race, Jenna-Marie Thomas added to the medal tally with bronze in the Girls U20 400m hurdles. Thomas was not in contention for gold as US Virgin Islands’ Michelle Smith obliterated the field in 56.60 seconds. Shevaughne Thomas of Jamaica got silver in 58.60 while Thomas crossed the line in 59.60.

Thomas said she was thankful for the medal and the home crowd.

“The race was a bit tough. I didn’t really execute like I was supposed to. I had to do a lot of fighting in the end, but I’m here with the bronze and I’m thankful...I appreciate the support so much. The whole stands is basically Trinidadians so I appreciate them.”

Thomas, who said she wasn’t feeling well in the semis, said she was able to recover physically.

In the Girls U20 3,000m, TT’s Oshea Cummings, who won the 1,500m on day one, had to settle for bronze this time as Jamaica locked the top two spots.

It did not stop Cummings, who clocked 10:28.92, from dancing with her TT flag to the delight of the raucous home crowd. Ashara Frater (10:27.29) and Sushana Johnson 10:28. 01) sealed gold and silver. TT’s Aniqua Bailey was fifth in 10:40.42.

In the Girls U17 long jump final, TT’s Xiah Tobias had to settle for sixth place with an effort of 5.29m. Bahamian Jazae Johnson was a cut above the field with a golden leap of 6.07m on her first attempt. Her compatriot Taree Forbes claimed the silver (5.85m) while Delora Johnson of Cayman Islands (5.40m) took bronze. TT’s Reyann Graham was seventh (5.20m).

Jamaica topped the Boys U17 high jump final with Selethel Johnson (2.03m) securing the gold. Bahamian Obadiah Cherizar, Grenadian Joshua Telesford and Jamaican Nikaro Johnson all cleared 1.95m.

TT’s Michal Paul could only jump 1.80m and had to settle for seventh.

In the Boys U17 shot put, Jamaican Kamari Kennedy shattered the Carifta record with a mighty 18.90m hurl of the 5kg metal ball. Kennedy produced magic on his final throw to move from silver to gold. The previous record (18.80m) was set last year by his compatriot Javontae Smith.

TT’s Alexander Alfred was fifth with 14.24m while compatriot Jaafari Shaw was seventh in 13.78m.

Sri Lankan-born TT athlete Keeran Sriskandarajah booked his spot in the Boys U20 800m final with victory in his semifinal race. Sriskandarajah ran a breezy 1:54.27, the fastest qualifying time. Also winning their semifinal races were Jamaican Shavan Jarrett (1:55.54) and Guyana’s Javon Shekeel Roberts (1:56.83)