Kitten With A Whip on the prowl

Racing action at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. FILE PHOTO -

JASON CLIFTON

Kitten With A Whip will be on the prowl when racing action resumes on April 21 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, with a five-race holiday card.

The feature contest on Easter Monday will be the penultimate event, which is the National Lotteries Control Board Champagne Stakes, which will be over 1,600 metres on the turf course. This very interesting contest has now boiled down to four runners that will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 3.45 pm.

After The Goddess Nike was declared a non-runner during the week, because of flight arrangements, it is now expected that Kitten With A Whip will be sent off as pre-race favourite after she demolished her rival on March 29.

Another very interesting betting event, will be the third race, which will be dubbed Lotto Plus for native-bred three-year-old-and-over maidens, that would travel over 1,100 metres on the turf course. Punters will witness five three year olds, having their final prep race before the Guineas on May 30 in this mouth-watering contest.

Soca Ecstacy, another very impressive winner on March 29, will also have her final prep race before the Guineas on May 30. Even though this will be a tough assignment for the filly, Soca Ecstacy should be in the top four finishers in the final event.

Punters that journey to Santa Rosa Park will also the have the pleasure on being able to wager on simulcast tracks, such as Parx Racing from Philadelphia; Caymanas Park, Jamaica; and Palermo Race course in Argentina.

Post time for the holiday card is slated at 1.30 pm.