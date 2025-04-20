Khristian Allen, Anya Davis add more Carifta Aquatics medals to Trinidad and Tobago haul

Athletes dive into the pool at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, during a Carifta Aquatics Championships race on April 19. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Trinidad and Tobago added two more medals to their 2025 Carifta Aquatic Championships tally after swimmers Khristian Allen and Anya Davis splashed to a bronze each in the morning session on day two, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on April 20.

In the 11-12 boys 400m individual medley (IM), Allen, 12, clocked five minutes and 57.12 seconds (5:57.12) to claim third. Surging to gold, over 20 seconds ahead of Allen, was Suriname’s Ian Djokarso (5:36.23), while Jamaica’s Joel Sinclair (5:36.91) took silver in a fast time.

Later on, Davis swam to third in the 15-17 girls 400m IM by recording a time of 5:40.86. Martinque’s Ludyvia Guilon-Bussi (5:36.78) emerged victorious, followed by Aruban Genisis Lacle (5:39.17) in runner-up spot.

Allen and Davis’ podium performances carried TT’s medal haul to 14 after the morning session on day two.

The hosts, however, have a chance to add over 15 more medals in the afternoon session, as TT showed their mettle in the preliminary rounds.

Zahara Anthony goes for gold in the girls 11-12 200m final after clocking the fifth fastest (2:26.15) in the heats. Allen (2:18.65) also qualified for the 200m freestyle final after producing the fifth fastest time in the prelims.

Marena Martinez won her heat in 2:15.40 and advanced to the medal race as the third fastest swimmer. Also in the final is Zara Persico (2:18.27).

TT’s Zuri Ferguson, who broke the Carifta 15-17 girls 15-17 backstroke record on day one with a 29.23s clocking, faces the starter in the 200m freestyle. Ferguson is also favourite to medal in the 100m backstroke after topping the heats with the fastest time of 1:03.22.

Zachary Anthony clocked 1:57.08 to advance fourth fastest in the 15-17 boys 200m free, with Liam Carrington advancing seventh fastest in 1:58.11.

Carrington also vies for top honours in the 100m backstroke after besting the bunch in 59.42s while TT teammate Darren Belfon (1:01.51) qualified sixth fastest.

Meanwhile, Dmitri Phillip (29.39s) and Allen (30.73s) vie for top honours in the 11-12 boys 50m butterfly final after advancing as the second- and sixth-fastest swimmers from the heats.

Asia-Marie Pouchet swims for a podium spot in the 13-14 girls 50m fly after barely making it into the final with the eighth fastest time (30.54s). TT’s Shian Griffith (26.82s) goes for gold in the 13-14 boys 50m fly while Ferguson must contest a swim-off to see if she makes it into the 50m fly final later on.

Evan Gillard Bruce (25.65s) squeezed into the 15-17 boys 50m fly final after registering the eighth fastest time of 25.65s. Also, Taylor Marchan (1:09.22) and Raegan Belmar (1:10.82) face the region’s best in the 13-14 girls 100m backstroke.

Meanwhile, after publication on April 19, US-based Carrington, Zachary Anthony, Jaden Mills and Bruce ended the night’s events on a high note after combining for a golden time of 3.29.43 in the 15-17 boys 400m freestyle relay.

The quartet swam brilliantly in the final, shaving over six seconds off their preliminary time (3.35.62), and touching the wall ahead of silver medallists Bahamas (3.34.64) by over five seconds. Jamaica were third in 3.34.89.

And in the 13-14 girls 400m free final, TT’s Zara Persico, Breanna Belmar, Nikki Harrypersad and Asia-Marie Pouchet swam to third in 4.09.33. Jamaica won the contest in 4.06.45 while Bahamas swam to silver in 4.08.93.

TT ended day one with 12 medals – four gold, four silver and four bronze.