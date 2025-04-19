Unity in faith at La Divina Pastora celebrations in Siparia

Worshippers pray to La Divina Pastora during celebrations at the La Divina Pastora RC Church, Siparia on Good Friday, April 18. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PEOPLE, mainly Hindus and Catholics, converged at La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia on Good Friday, April 18, in a vibrant expression of faith and unity, to pay homage to the revered La Divina Pastora – also known to many as Siparee Mai.

The dark-coloured, ornately decorated statue was placed in a special room inside the church where pilgrims gathered to pray, offer gifts and seek blessings.

Devotees presented offerings of money, flowers, candles, oils, jewellery and other tokens of devotion.

For Catholics, La Divina Pastora represents the Virgin Mary – the Divine Shepherdess, and the patron saint of Siparia.

For Hindu devotees, she is venerated as a manifestation of goddesses such as Kali, Durga and Lakshmi.

Parish priest Fr Puliyammakkal Santhosh described the occasion as both spiritual and unifying.

"Devotees and pilgrims of La Divina Pastora come to pay homage to the saint. She is a miracle worker. People who come to her experience powerful miracles in their lives. That is what draws them back," Santhosh told Newsday.

"For us Catholics, she is La Divina Pastora. For Hindu devotees, she is seen as Kali, Durga, and Lakshmi. It is a unique event for the entire nation – during Holy Week – to venerate this saint. I do not think there is anything like this anywhere else in the world."

Santhosh, originally from India, emphasised that the pilgrimage brings a lot of unity among the cultures and people in this country.

Santhosh also reflected on the message of Easter, reminding the faithful of hope and resilience.

"Easter is a time of joy. We are joyful because the Lord Jesus Christ has risen. We are also experiencing the powerful presence of the Lord," he said.

"My message to the people of Trinidad and Tobago is that, in spite of all the challenges we face in daily life, we can always have faith and trust in the Lord. Christ has conquered every obstacle, every pain, and every difficulty in this world. So be hopeful — as people of God."

The annual pilgrimage begins as early as Holy Thursday and continues into Good Friday.

Besides praying and making offerings, Hindu devotees participate in traditional rituals, such as infants receiving their first haircuts from barbers near the church.

Three-year-old Liam Flament, of Penal, received his first haircut, accompanied by his mother Renuka Motilal-Flament and grandmother, Minawatie Motilal.

Barber Emmanuel Bridgemohan, who performed the haircut, explained the ritual.

"It is normal for children to get their first haircut here. The hair from the centre of the head is cut and taken to the sea along with 25 cents, flowers, and rice. Families ask God for the child's health and well-being," Bridgemohan said.

"It's believed that the sea will take away any sickness meant for the child."

Bridgemohan's father, Sukhu Bridgemohan – a fellow barber and a member of the Full Gospel churches – said he has been part of the annual event for the past 48 years.

Throughout the day, the streets around the church bustled with activity. The less fortunate lined the sidewalks, and many good Samaritans offered them money, food and other items.