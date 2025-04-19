TTUTA takes 5% pay increase – Lum Kin: Best choice in face of uncertainty

Martin Lum Kin -

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) has accepted the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) offer of a five per cent increase for the period 2020 to 2023.

A statement from the CPO’s office said the deal was sweetened by an improvement in other terms and conditions.

“(The) five per cent offer for the period 2020 to 2023 with a spread of one per cent, one per cent, three per cent… followed by the consolidation of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) and other improved terms and conditions for members of the teaching service.”

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin was hesitant to discuss the details of the improved conditions but said it significantly closed the gap between the labour market and current salary rates.

“It is 29 per cent closure of the gap. Four per cent in the first year, 11 per cent in the second year and 18 per cent in the third year. So we do not disclose in terms of percentage increases, but we look at what is the closure of the market gap as it relates to the labour market.”

Asked about the timing of the agreement and the UNC’s promise of a ten per cent increase for public servants, Lum Kin told Newsday TTUTA’s general council faced a deadline and felt it was prudent to accept the offer.

He said it was a case of the old adage “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

“The CPO said if by today we did not sign, then the deal that we would have hammered out with the personnel department would have been off the table. We also do not know what could take place after the April 28.

“Those uncertainties would have had the general council uneasy and as such they would have taken what is on the table.

“For those who play cards, they know you play with the hand that you have. Because you could never rely on what might be in the pack.”

CPO Commander Dr Daryl Dindial described the negotiations, which began in November 2024, as “very challenging.”

He commended TTUTA’s leadership for “their persistence and professionalism” in neogiating on behalf of their membership.

Dindial, in the statement, praised TTUTA for what he said was their reasonableness, rationality and understanding of the current macroeconomic realities facing TT.

“The period under review was the covid period where the country experienced -9.1 per cent, -1.8per cent (2020-2021) in deficit before experiencing a + 1.5 per cent in growth in 2022, yet the state maintained employment levels throughout, and saw it fit to further increase wages in the Public Service.”

Lum Kin told Newsday the general council considered what the deal could mean for its members.

“Looking at the economic position of the country and secondly, at the geo-economic situation, especially North America and in terms of Wall Street, you're seeing the decline in the shares and stocks. That affects TT as well in terms of investment.

“And the fact is that what is promised on a political platform cannot translate to an actual position of any political party.”

“All of that we would have taken into serious consideration.”

He said the council also considered the government was under no obligation to maintain the offer if it was rejected.

Lum Kin added the CPO explained the money for the agreement would have to be borrowed.

“The CPO explained… even though the offer is there, the government would have to borrow in order to service and to sustain the debt that that would be born out of the settlement.”

“So even if the present party would have won the election, there's no guarantee that they would have continued with the same offer. They could then say the offer was rejected before the election and they now have a new mandate.”

Dindial said he also received approval from Minister of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul to begin the job-evaluation exercise for teachers one year ahead of schedule.

“This long-awaited exercise is aimed at modernising the compensation structure and identifying changes in the roles of educators in the teaching service,” the statement said.

Dindial said matters pertaining to teachers’ group health insurance plan, classification of leave, determination of increments, transition of the third schedule personnel into the teaching service compensation plan, the upgrade of assistant teachers and the training of personnel who administer terms and conditions at the Tobago House of Assembly are all being advanced with the support of the Ministry of Education.

Dindial also extended “heartfelt appreciation” to teachers who he said “wear many hats” each day.

“On behalf of the state, the CPO expressed sincere gratitude for their unwavering dedication and their immeasurable contribution to national development.”

Lum Kin said although the agreement was not ideal, the general council felt it was best to accept it now.

“It's not what teachers are worth. However, given the circumstances, locally and regionally and internationally, it was felt that the general council should accept it.”

Newsday tried to contact Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, PSA president Felisha Thomas and UNC shadow labour minister Rudranath Indarsingh for comment, but none answered calls or responded to Whatsapp messages.